There hasn’t been a week in WWE programming where we haven’t witnessed a tag team match.

It’s a huge part of the organisation, and it’s why we have some of the best tag teams on the planet on WWE’s roster, ranging from the legendary Hardy Boyz to some of the newer partnerships such as The Revival and American Alpha.

MULTI-PERSON MATCHES

Unfortunately, not all of them are able to feature on television because there as so many, while not all of them are involved in storylines.

However, despite the growing tag team division, we’re seeing an increase in multi-person tag team matches.

Although it’s probably Theodore Long’s idea of heaven, seeing the top stars on both shows featuring in tag team matches does get a little boring.

On SmackDown LIVE, rivalries between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler as well as Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin have seen the six men featured in matches together while you could also throw Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal into the mix.

The same applies over on Monday Night RAW, where guys like Seth Rollins and Finn Balor always manage to join forces to take on Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

SLOW BOOKING

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has backed themselves into a corner and don’t have much of a choice but to book multi-person tag team matches.

The reason for the high amount of multi-person matches in recent months is because booking is simply very slow right now, and that’s why viewers are being stuck with these type of matches.

WWE has things planned out for the upcoming SummerSlam event, and some of those storylines have been circulated online which features the likes of Brock Lesnar and what he could be doing with his Universal Championship.

The sad thing, though, is that WWE doesn’t have many creative ideas for storylines up until that point, and you could say that SummerSlam will be a reset button and we’ll then get fresh storylines on programming rather than repeating the same matches over and over again.

Although, you could argue that one on one matches can also be used as a method to fill up time, rather than having one big multi-man match, they could have several singles matches where everyone also gets the opportunity to shine.

Until SummerSlam, though, you should expect to see more of these multi-person matches as they look to fill up more time.

What do you make of WWE booking a high amount of multi-person matches? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

