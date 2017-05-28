GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Six Man Tag.

Why WWE is booking so many multi-person tag team matches

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There hasn’t been a week in WWE programming where we haven’t witnessed a tag team match.

It’s a huge part of the organisation, and it’s why we have some of the best tag teams on the planet on WWE’s roster, ranging from the legendary Hardy Boyz to some of the newer partnerships such as The Revival and American Alpha.

MULTI-PERSON MATCHES

Unfortunately, not all of them are able to feature on television because there as so many, while not all of them are involved in storylines.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, despite the growing tag team division, we’re seeing an increase in multi-person tag team matches.

Although it’s probably Theodore Long’s idea of heaven, seeing the top stars on both shows featuring in tag team matches does get a little boring.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

On SmackDown LIVE, rivalries between Kevin Owens and AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler as well as Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin have seen the six men featured in matches together while you could also throw Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal into the mix.

The same applies over on Monday Night RAW, where guys like Seth Rollins and Finn Balor always manage to join forces to take on Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt.

SLOW BOOKING

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has backed themselves into a corner and don’t have much of a choice but to book multi-person tag team matches.

The reason for the high amount of multi-person matches in recent months is because booking is simply very slow right now, and that’s why viewers are being stuck with these type of matches.

WWE has things planned out for the upcoming SummerSlam event, and some of those storylines have been circulated online which features the likes of Brock Lesnar and what he could be doing with his Universal Championship.

The sad thing, though, is that WWE doesn’t have many creative ideas for storylines up until that point, and you could say that SummerSlam will be a reset button and we’ll then get fresh storylines on programming rather than repeating the same matches over and over again.

Although, you could argue that one on one matches can also be used as a method to fill up time, rather than having one big multi-man match, they could have several singles matches where everyone also gets the opportunity to shine.

Until SummerSlam, though, you should expect to see more of these multi-person matches as they look to fill up more time.

What do you make of WWE booking a high amount of multi-person matches? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
AJ Styles
WWE

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again