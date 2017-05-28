GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Video: Indie wrestlers poke fun at Randy Orton during Wrestle Circus match

Randy Orton continues to pay for his comments about the professional wrestling industry's indie scene.

A few weeks ago on Twitter, Orton retweeted a lengthy tweet that criticized the way indie performers go about their matches, claiming that there are too many dives and super kicks in the matches. If you haven't read what the Tweet said, here it is:

“Every Indy match now: handshake, drawn out move exchange, this is awesome chant, strike exchange, dive, no sell Indy strong style, dive, more strikes, dive, hit everyone with each other’s finisher then Humpty Dumpty we all fall down.

"Fight forever chant, rinse and repeat until every move is useless and means nothing, dive, take unsafe shot that looks like shit and hurts like hell then roll up finish.

"Hand shake and hug after match. Everyone’s hands raised. All these guys chant.

"Go home and type on social media thanking your opponents and company for the match and telling others they should book”.

Orton began a Twitter war with former fellow WWE Superstar Bully Ray over the matter and had a lengthy Facebook post written about him by former WWE Tag Team Champion Renee Dupree. Orton responded to the backlash with an un-remorseful Tweet of his own:

“Sorry to the Indy marks, Indy guys and old timers who do DIVES took offense…..just having a good time over a few drinks in Denmark closing the Smackdown Live tour….while beating Raw in making over 5 million dollars in the last 11 shows.

"Now I know to some that doesn’t equate to a stading room only crowd of 150 people paying $8 at an armory somewhere….

"But in the big boy world that’s called putting asses in seats. So enjoy your flips, dives, and 20 superkicks per match. To each their own.

"I will go “dive” back into my 13th title run and get ready to “flip” when my bank statement comes this month………………headlock”.

The shots don't seem to be stopping for Orton, as an indie show called "The Wrestle Circus" took a shot at him in a recent match yesterday (Sat. May 27, 2017). Three wrestlers got on the top ropes before one of the yelled “Wait, Randy Orton on Twitter." They all stepped down and delivered RKOs to their adversaries and mocked Orton's pose.

Check it out:

What are your thoughts on the performers mocking of Orton? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

