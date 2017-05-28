GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Joe Hart's future at Manchester City may not be over after all.

Why Pep Guardiola may make a shock U-turn and bring Joe Hart back to Manchester City

Manchester City welcomed Pep Guardiola to the Etihad with open arms last summer but were left feeling apprehensive by the Spaniard's decision to replace Joe Hart as their number one.

He instead brought in Claudio Bravo from Barcelona to become his new first-choice goalkeeper, allowing Hart to leave on loan for Torino.

It was a decision that was unpopular amongst City fans, but they backed their acclaimed boss by accepting that the fans' favourite would no longer have a future at the club.

Hart joined City in 2006 and was sent out on loan three times before becoming the club's first-choice 'keeper in 2010 and hadn't looked back since.

But the 30-year-old's lack of ability in playing the ball out from the back with his feet led Guardiola to have reservations about the England international.

And as City's hierarchy had gone to great lengths to secure their long-term managerial target, they had little choice but to back the boss' decision - although it was unpopular amongst the club's board.

However, despite Guardiola signing Bravo in order fit in with his style of play, the Chile international hasn't made the seamless transition into the City squad as many would have anticipated.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City - The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

The 34-year-old has struggled to keep the ball out of the net over the course of the season and ended the campaign with a calf injury, making it a season with few positives.

Guardiola potentially forced into Hart U-turn

And, according to The Sun, Guardiola may be forced into an embarrassing U-turn and bring Hart back to the Etihad as the goalkeeper remains popular with the owners and they are unwilling to sell him to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been linked with the Three Lions shot-stopper, while Guardiola would ideally prefer to bring in a new face.

Benfica's Ederson Moraes has been strongly linked with a move to City, but now Hart could return to the club to provide strong competition to Bravo.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-SUNDERLAND

Second-choice Willy Caballero was released after his contract expired in the summer and Guardiola now has to seriously consider his options between the sticks.

Hart could provide short-term solution

AC Milan's teenage sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma has also been linked with the Citizens, with the Italian's contract talks stalling at Milan, but Hart appears to be the short-term fix.

AC ChievoVerona v FC Torino - Serie A

The Englishman received some criticism for his performances at the modest Serie A outfit, however, there is no doubting that Hart presents a cost-free, experienced and quality back-up option to Bravo.

Now time will tell whether Hart will be given the chance to establish himself under the management of Guardiola.

Sergio Aguero
David Silva
Football
Vincent Kompany
Joe Hart

