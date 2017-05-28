The mind games continue from Floyd Mayweather as he’s continued to talk about his desire to fight UFC’s Conor McGregor for a mega payday, but has yet to sign his side of the deal.

The Irish lightweight champion released a statement after signing his side of the contract, showcasing his emotions at overcoming a big hurdle and has taken to social media over the past week to taunt Money into doing the same.

SUPER FIGHT

As of this writing, there doesn’t seem to be any advancement on that front other than Showtime executive Stephen Espinoza claiming the contest could be held in the fall.

In fact, most of the updates have come from the detractors – those that don’t want this fight to happen – as Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya recently penned a letter claiming the sport of boxing will never recover if this fight happens.

Not everyone is making it easy either, as the WBA has no interest in sanctioning the fight, so you can understand the magnitude of the task at hand; it’s going to be extremely difficult to sign this off.

The biggest worry fans have is that it’ll be Team Mayweather who prove to be tough negotiators, and will eventually pull out and the bout will be left in tatters and months of excitement and intrigue will have resulted in nothing.

You can’t be blamed for thinking that, though, as this bout is a case of ‘we’ll believe it when we see it’ scenario as it’s not easy to pull off and considering the Notorious has already signed the contract, the worry is Mayweather will be the one that backs out even though he’s rumoured to be receiving north of $100 million for it.

If that’s the case, then Top Rank promoter Bob Arum has an incredible back-up plan in place – as he told TMZ Manny Pacquiao will sign the paperwork to fight him instead.

PAC MAN VS. NOTORIOUS

Arum claimed: “Well, Pacquiao’s got a tough fight against this guy in Australia, Jeff Horn.

“After that fight, July 1st here in the United States, if McGregor is still looking for an opponent, Manny Pacquiao is there.”

Arum also offered some advice to UFC president Dana White, telling him not to give up just yet and be patient, as Arum has experience dealing with them as they eventually agreed on the Pacquiao vs Mayweather fight, which was a disappointment as he now prepares to battle Horn with Keith Thurman and Terence Crawford also potential opponents.

McGregor might have been adamant on fighting Mayweather, but he did mention in an Instagram post last month that if Floyd ‘c***s his jocks’, then he may fight Pacquiao instead.

Would you like to see Manny Pacquiao fight Conor McGregor if Floyd Mayweather doesn’t? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

