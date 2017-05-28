Official online NBA destination in the UK

Mike Brown.

Tyronn Lue still owes Mike Brown money from a bet from 19 years ago

There are more storylines to follow in this year's NBA Finals than just another clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers to decide who is the better team in the league.

The head coaches of this year's Finals - Cavaliers' Tyronn Lue and Warriors' interim Mike Brown - once took part in a shooting game. Brown won the shooting game and Lue had to pay him $100 as a result.

However, nearly two decades on from that day, the Cleveland head coach is still yet to pay up, and Golden State's interim joked about how these days he will easily be able to afford it thanks to his contract with the current NBA champions.

Brown said on Saturday post-practice, according to NBC Sports: “I’m glad he finally admitted that he owes me money because for many years he wouldn’t admit that he owed me money. He does owe me $100 and since he got his new deal hopefully he can afford to pay me now. I asked him many time for it but he’s denied it. He’s denied that the game ever took place.”

Lue has insisted that he has always tried to pay Brown the money he owes him, but the Warriors interim head coach refuses to accept the money.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Five

The Cavaliers head coach said: “Mike, I owe him $100 from when I was a rookie. That’s all I ever know about Mike. I tried to pay him and he wouldn’t take the money so he says I always owe him. He’s always been a great guy.”

As for the details about the contest, Brown has said he doesn't remember what the final score between the two was but knows that if they were to have another shooting contest again today, he would lose this time around.

The Warriors interim head coach said: “I don’t even remember, that was back when I was in shape and a good shooter. He’d kill me now.

“Yeah, he was with the Spurs and I was with the Lakers and we had a little shooting contest and I lost,” Lue said. “He wouldn’t take the money so from now on 19 years in a row always says, `You owe me $100.’ He won’t take the money. Always been close to Mike and I like Mike a lot, respect him a lot.”

Utah Jazz v Golden State Warriors - Game Two

