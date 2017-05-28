Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley yesterday to secure a record 13th FA Cup win.

A controversial goal from Alexis Sanchez gave the Gunners a perfect start before Victor Moses was sent off for simulation in the second half.

The Blues did fight back after that, Diego Costa equalised after 76 minutes, giving Chelsea hope of an unlikely turnaround.

But just minutes later, Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal back in front, and Antonio Conte's team didn't have a second goal in them.

It's fair to say that not many had predicted Arsene Wenger's side to be celebrating at full time.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League this season and failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, many believed Chelsea would roll them over.

They had just secured the league title themselves and were bidding to do the domestic double for the second time in their history.

Understandably, Conte's team were overwhelming favourites.

In fact, ahead of Saturday's clash between the two sides, you would have struggled to find a pundit who was backing an Arsenal victory.

But after Wenger secured his personal record seventh FA Cup, a lot of these expert pundits were left red-faced.

And Mesut Ozil, one of the players who starred at Wembley, made sure that they won't forget it anytime soon.

The German midfielder took to Twitter to post a picture of the 'Expert Views' section of an English newspaper.

Six journalists gave their predictions for yesterday's game, and all six backed Chelsea to win.

One, Tony Evans, even back the Blues to win 4-1. How wrong was he!

And Ozil had clearly seen these predictions, captioning his photo:

"'Experts predictions'..." followed by two laughing emojis.

It's fair to say he's enjoying his side's moment of glory.

There's no doubt that Arsenal did struggle this season, but winning the biggest domestic cup competition in the world will surely give them confidence heading into next term.

