GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

/.

Mesut Ozil responds on Twitter to 'experts' who backed Chelsea to win the FA Cup

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley yesterday to secure a record 13th FA Cup win. 

A controversial goal from Alexis Sanchez gave the Gunners a perfect start before Victor Moses was sent off for simulation in the second half. 

The Blues did fight back after that, Diego Costa equalised after 76 minutes, giving Chelsea hope of an unlikely turnaround. 

Article continues below

But just minutes later, Aaron Ramsey put Arsenal back in front, and Antonio Conte's team didn't have a second goal in them. 

It's fair to say that not many had predicted Arsene Wenger's side to be celebrating at full time. 

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

After finishing fifth in the Premier League this season and failing to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years, many believed Chelsea would roll them over. 

They had just secured the league title themselves and were bidding to do the domestic double for the second time in their history. 

Understandably, Conte's team were overwhelming favourites.  

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

In fact, ahead of Saturday's clash between the two sides, you would have struggled to find a pundit who was backing an Arsenal victory. 

But after Wenger secured his personal record seventh FA Cup, a lot of these expert pundits were left red-faced. 

And Mesut Ozil, one of the players who starred at Wembley, made sure that they won't forget it anytime soon. 

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

The German midfielder took to Twitter to post a picture of the 'Expert Views' section of an English newspaper. 

Six journalists gave their predictions for yesterday's game, and all six backed Chelsea to win. 

One, Tony Evans, even back the Blues to win 4-1. How wrong was he! 

And Ozil had clearly seen these predictions, captioning his photo:

"'Experts predictions'..." followed by two laughing emojis.   

It's fair to say he's enjoying his side's moment of glory.  

There's no doubt that Arsenal did struggle this season, but winning the biggest domestic cup competition in the world will surely give them confidence heading into next term.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Francesc Fabregas
FA Cup
Football
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Vince McMahon reveals the secret to re-packaging WWE talent

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Chamberlain says "I've always wanted to be Gerrard" in front of Savage

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again