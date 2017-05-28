Jamie Carragher and Leicester City defender Danny Simpson had the mother of all Twitter wars back in March of this year and the bad blood doesn't appear to be going anywhere.

It all started when Carragher took part in a training video opposite Everton man Romelu Lukaku and as part of the action, the Liverpool legend had to don an Everton training top.

Several tweets later, and Carragher was accusing Simpson of ousting former Foxes gaffer Claudio Ranieri from the club.

Just when you thought the dust had settled, old wounds have been opened again.

It's been nearly three months since the well-documented spat, but Carragher turned up the heat again once more with a hilarious tweet on Sunday.

Simpson didn't enjoy the best of seasons following as the Foxes failed to defend their Premier League crown in the worst way.

However, his role in Ranieri's sacking is what Carragher clearly dislikes. Check out the image below:

The original Twitter war broke out when Simpson called the retired defender-turned-pundit out for wearing a shirt of his bitter rivals.

"Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 [Gary Neville] in a Man City training shirt."

Gary Neville, Carragher's TV partner, replied: "You put it out there Daniel! Good win Monday… he was very hurt in the studio," he said.

Simpson responded: "I could tell. I'm sorry but regardless of being a pundit you are Man United through and through and you would never do that."

Carragher's first message read: "More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!!"

Simpson quickly put back: "come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats. Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world."

Carragher upped the ante, saying: "Get out of his a**e! If we're getting things off our chest did you go & see the owner in Seville?"

Simpson hit the former Liverpool man with a heavy blow next, posting: "I respect your opinion, and as a defender, I look up to you and what you've achieved. However, I won the league you haven't".

Carragher then bit back with: "Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!! Quiet on Seville Daniel."

Whether you buy into Carragher's theory or not, Leicester were in a relegation battle prior to the Italian's dismissal but under Craig Shakespeare, the club recovered to finish in a healthy mid-table position of 12th.

In fact, Jamie Vardy had scored three goals before Ranieri departed in late February of this year. He ended the season with 16.

