Cody Rhodes is looking for a permanent new home.

After leaving the WWE last year Rhodes has taken to the independent scene to do various work for promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Ring Of Honor (ROH), and much more. He has developed into one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling without the WWE.

He recently did an interview with CBS Sports to comment on his search for a new home, and here's what he had to say:

You did an interview with Sports Illustrated not long ago where you said that it was almost time to make a decision on a permanent new home. What goes into the decision?

"I guess I spoke too soon. It's probably not time to make a decision. But if I did make a decision, it's just a matter of trust. There's so little trust in pro wrestling. So little.

"And there should be. We all love this thing and want to put on the best show and fill all of the seats in the house. But it's trust and being around people in the office that I trust. I trust every guy in the locker room for the most part.

"But it's finding that top brass in most companies that I know, if I put my name on the dotted line, that I'll be taken care of. Honestly, any offer that came my way I haven't really looked at.

"My date book is still pretty deep — all the way through September. It goes everywhere. We'll probably revisit it then."

So end of September, but you don't have a firm date?

"No, and I keep adding independent dates. So who knows?

Rhodes has been dominating the indie scene since leaving WWE, quickly becoming one of the biggest and most demanded names in the industry today. After dropping his Stardust gimmick in the WWE he has really shown some great ability as a serious singles contender.

He is certainly fielding a ton of offers from various promotions to keep him as a permanent member of their roster, but it should be interesting to see if the WWE shows any late interest to re-sign the rejuvenated star.

Where would you like to see Cody Rhodes end up when he has finally made his decision?

