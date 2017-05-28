Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James and Mike Brown.

Mike Brown discusses going up against LeBron James in NBA Finals

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

When the Cleveland Cavaliers play against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals next week for the third season in a row, it's fair to say that both teams probably know the other inside out thanks to the number of times they've played against each other in recent years.

Two people that will relate to that fact are Cavaliers' star LeBron James and Warriors' interim head coach Mike Brown. Brown was the head coach of the Cavaliers during James' first run with the team which ended in 2010.

Speaking of his former player, Brown opened up about facing LeBron in the NBA Finals for the first time, he said things like going up against a former ally happens all the time in basketball as it's part of the game.

He said, according to Fox Sports: “I don’t have any control over what the storyline’s going to be. It’s a little ironic that things happen in life this way. I was just talking to my boys about it, and it’s just one of those things, especially in the NBA, it’s like ‘The Lion King.’ It’s just the circle of life.

"Everything just kind of keeps getting back or revolving back to where it once was.”

As for if there is an advantage for him and the Warriors thanks to his coaching experience with James, Brown said he doesn't know anything more than what the team already knows from film and previous encounters.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics, Game 5

“[LeBron’s] been scrutinized from day one, top to bottom, inside-out. I don’t know more about LeBron than what Steve does.

"Obviously, I coached him, so there’s maybe a little bit more that I may know on his personal side about him, but in terms of him as a basketball player, everybody has knowledge of what he can do on the floor. He’s played very well. It seems like every year, his game has gotten better.”

Brown did say LeBron has improved on one part of his game since he coached him at the Cavaliers, and that's his shooting.

“One of the things, and we talked about this, is his shooting. I know I’m really dating myself, but in 2007 when we played San Antonio, every pick-and-roll that LeBron ran - I don’t care if the screens were set 15 feel below where the ball was - they were going under the pick-and-roll.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons, Game 1

"He wasn’t as confident in his shot back then. Even in 2013, when San Antonio played them, they were going under the pick-and-roll. You’ve got to be careful going under the pick-and-roll against him now because if you do, he’ll make you pay. Not just one or two threes, he’s liable to run off four or five threes in a row if you disrespect his shooting ability.”

Topics:
NBA
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again