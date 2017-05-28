UFC’s inaugural women’s featherweight champion certainly has been creating waves, albeit for the wrong reasons.

Germaine de Randamie came in for plenty of criticism at UFC 208 when she defeated Holly Holm to claim the title, but was accused of landing punches after the round had ended.

NO INTEREST

While it’s perhaps time for her to gear up for her first title defence, there's no sign of her whereabouts and there’s one fighter The Iron Lady simply isn’t interested in fighting – Cris Justino.

De Randamie’s manager Brian Butler told MMA Fighting that GDR would refuse to fight Cyborg as she’s a ‘known and proven cheater’ and the company may need to make a decision as her future as champion if she doesn’t fight the rightful contender.

As expected, Cyborg wasted little time in responding to that claim, claiming GDR is scared and is running away from fighting her.

According to MMA Fighting, she said: “She’s running, scared to enter the Octagon with me.

“That’s another one of her excuses to not enter the Octagon with me. That’s really not my problem, it’s the UFC’s [problem]. And she’s also stating that USADA is not legit.”

Cyborg was also asked whether the UFC should strip GDR of her UFC title, but she didn’t seem too concerned about whether they pulled the trigger on that or not.

UFC'S PROBLEM

She added: “That decision is totally out of my reach. I’m the world champion, undefeated for 10 years. With or without my belt. My fans follow Cris Cyborg. She’s the champion the UFC made. It’s their problem now.”

Cyborg has remained vocal about wanting to fight at UFC 214 on July 29 as it takes place in Anaheim, California; the same even where Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will meet for the second time for the light heavyweight crown.

While it seems unlikely that she’ll get de Randamie at UFC 214, Cyborg revealed who her opponent should be as she's supposedly set to compete at the event.

Cyborg claimed: “That’s in Dana [White’s] hands. The correct fight would be against No. 2 featherweight, Megan Anderson.”

Following the claims from de Randamie’s team, Cyborg then released a statement to MMA Fighting – which you’ll be able to see in the image below – where she criticised the Dutch fighter for her comments while hitting out at her lack of drawing power.

Not many fighters want to fight Cyborg, but not necessarily for the reasons Butler has suggested.

She’s had to go through her career without ever landing the Ronda Rousey fight, and it’ll be a huge shame if she’s unable to have a fair shot at GDR for a UFC title.

