John Cena teases an early return to WWE on Twitter

John Cena could be returning to WWE TV much sooner than expected.

The last time we saw "The Dr. Of Thuganomics" was at WrestleMania 33 where he tagged with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella in front of a jam-packed Orlando crowd, as well as millions watching across the world at home, and she said yes.

Since the win, the couple has been on a hiatus from WWE competition. Bella is resting some lingering injuries while Cena has been promoting his new film "The Wall." Cena has also been doing some work for some more upcoming films he has on the docket.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has been killing it in Hollywood lately; racking up roles in films such as Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy's Home, The Wall, and Daddy's Home 2. At the rate Cena is going, who's to say he can't go on to have a movie career similar to that of former WWE Champ The Rock?

The WWE is lacking a bit in star-power over on SmackDown Live, and Cena's return couldn't come any sooner. He was originally scheduled to return at the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live in Phoenix and is expected to work the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) in November as well.

With that being said, however, Cena took to Twitter to tease that he could be returning earlier than expected:

Earlier this year Cena claimed that he'd like to do both acting and wrestling at the same time, but it's just so hard to juggle the two at once (quotes via IWNerd):

“I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up. [Laughs]

"I’m excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE. I take great pride in my profession, but I’m very aware of the perception of it. I think a lot of people think we are just what we are, and that’s it”

“There’s nothing wrong with that. But there are plenty of talented people who travel with the WWE and produce wonderful entertainment every week.

"We do live sports entertainment, and it’s like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good,’ that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring.”

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly returning sooner than expected? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

