GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

John Cena WWE.

John Cena teases an early return to WWE on Twitter

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

John Cena could be returning to WWE TV much sooner than expected.

The last time we saw "The Dr. Of Thuganomics" was at WrestleMania 33 where he tagged with real-life girlfriend Nikki Bella against The Miz and Maryse. After the match, Cena proposed to Bella in front of a jam-packed Orlando crowd, as well as millions watching across the world at home, and she said yes.

Since the win, the couple has been on a hiatus from WWE competition. Bella is resting some lingering injuries while Cena has been promoting his new film "The Wall." Cena has also been doing some work for some more upcoming films he has on the docket.

Article continues below

"The Leader Of The Cenation" has been killing it in Hollywood lately; racking up roles in films such as Trainwreck, Sisters, Daddy's Home, The Wall, and Daddy's Home 2. At the rate Cena is going, who's to say he can't go on to have a movie career similar to that of former WWE Champ The Rock?

The WWE is lacking a bit in star-power over on SmackDown Live, and Cena's return couldn't come any sooner. He was originally scheduled to return at the July 4th episode of SmackDown Live in Phoenix and is expected to work the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) in November as well.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

With that being said, however, Cena took to Twitter to tease that he could be returning earlier than expected:

Earlier this year Cena claimed that he'd like to do both acting and wrestling at the same time, but it's just so hard to juggle the two at once (quotes via IWNerd):

“I would do both at the same time, but the movie guys are a little weird with their insurance. They don’t want me to go smashing my face up. [Laughs]

"I’m excited for all the opportunities outside the WWE ring, only because it raises awareness of the WWE. I take great pride in my profession, but I’m very aware of the perception of it. I think a lot of people think we are just what we are, and that’s it”

“There’s nothing wrong with that. But there are plenty of talented people who travel with the WWE and produce wonderful entertainment every week.

"We do live sports entertainment, and it’s like no other. To be able to do stuff like this outside of the norm and for people to say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty good,’ that bodes well for getting more eyes on the ring.”

What are your thoughts on Cena possibly returning sooner than expected? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Vince McMahon

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again