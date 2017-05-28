The debate over who is currently playing the best football on the planet has boiled down to two players over the last eight years.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been consistently miles ahead of everyone else since the Portuguese forward won the Ballon d'Or in 2008.

Ever since then, the two have won everything on offer in club football, from domestic league titles to Champions Leagues and even the Club World Cup.

And on a personal level, no one other than Messi or Ronaldo has come close to being named the best footballer in the world since 2008.

If one of those two didn't win it, they'd be in second behind the other, leaving everyone else to scrap for the prize of being named the third best in the world.

Both men, once again, have been brilliant this season.

Barcelona's Messi has scored an incredible 54 goals from 51 games this term, as well as making 11 assists.

He's also just helped his team secure their third successive Copa del Rey title after Barca beat Alaves 3-1 at the Vicente Calderon last night.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been just as impressive.

He has 36 goals from 43 club appearances this term, as well as 13 goals from eight Portugal games since September.

With both men doing so well, there's little doubt that they'll both be in the running to be crowned as the best in the world again for 2017.

With the domestic season drawing to a close, Brazilian legend Ronaldo, who has won the Ballon d'Or twice himself, has had his say on who he thinks is going to take the prize this year.

The now 40-year-old won the award in 1997 and 2002, as well as finishing runner-up in 1996.

He told Fox Sports, per Goal:

"This year, I would choose Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner of the Ballon d’Or. For the last two years, he has been decisive. He was key in so many matches in the Champions League, he’s in the final. Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored."

Although he's back the Real Madrid man to win the title for the fifth time, he did also have some kind words for Messi:

"I love Messi with the ball at his feet, he scores goals and does all the rest too. But Cristiano’s numbers can’t be ignored."

