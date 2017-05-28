JBL has a reputation for being a bully backstage, but that all apparently tuned down a bit after he got a taste of his own medicine.

In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding Mauro Ranallo's departure from the WWE due to his rocky relationship with JBL, a lot of former WWE Superstars are coming out of the woodwork to discuss their own personal experiences with the brash Texan.

Former WWE announcer Justin Roberts recently released a book, "Best Seat in the House: Your Backstage Pass Through My WWE Journey," to discuss his time with the company.

Article continues below

During a recent interview with Ring Rust Radio, Roberts discussed how JBL changed after being punched backstage by former WWE announcer Joey Styles (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

One of the hottest topics recently has been the accusations of bullying against John Bradshaw Layfield. Many reporters are using stories from your book for source material in the case against JBL, but what are your thoughts on the situation with Mauro Ranallo?

Article continues below

"A lot of people asked me about it and I said I don't know Mauro. I don't know him at all and we never once talked. I don't know his situation. All I know is the experiences that I've had which I clearly stated were in 2003 when that was happening with JBL.

"Case in point, after the incident with Joey Styles when he stood up to him and punched him, he basically disappeared shortly after that.

"When he came back, he was a much different person. That stuff wasn't going on and the locker room had changed completely. So, when he came back it was a different world with different guys and a different mentality.

"The guys who were around in the early 2000s knew what happened and later on I don't know what happened with Mauro.

"So I can't say anything about that, but I did say when people asked me if he should be fired and I would say no. It's not just something with JBL; it's a mentality in the company.

"They like to ride people and I don't know if that had anything to do with Mauro because again, I don't know anything about his situation for sure, just the accusations that we have heard that are going around."

What are your thoughts on Roberts' saying JBL changed after being punched by Joey Styles backstage? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms