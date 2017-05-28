Nobody really knows what the future holds for Ronda Rousey following her devastating first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Prior to the that, the former bantamweight champion took one year out from the sport after she suffered an equally shocking defeat to Holly Holm in Australia, after winning 12 on the bounce before that.

WILL SHE RETURN?

We’re yet to hear on what her plans are in regards to her MMA career, as the only thing that has kept her in the limelight is her engagement to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

The division has continued without her as Nunes looks to defend her title against Valentina Shevchenko, but the question of Rousey’s return will always be on the mind of fans as she probably doesn’t want to sign off with back-to-back defeats – even if the likes of president Dana White believe her career is over.

Some fans are glad to see the back of her, mainly because of the manner in which she approached her fight with Nunes, where she refused to face the media and it didn’t take long for her detractors to come out and hit out at her for it.

It was strange to see, as Rousey was once – and probably still is – considered a pioneer of the surge in the popularity of women's MMA, and a lot of people were quick to go from making her hero to zero in a short amount of time.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan may have the answer to why that case is, questioning her mentality and claims that’s the reason fans turned against her.

MENTALITY

Speaking on the Joe Rogan experience, he said: I mean that same thing [mentality] is probably why she’s not fighting anymore. Her animosity and her emotions were so riding on that thing.

“And then when she lost and she lost again in devastating fashion, that’s also the reason why there was so much backlash.

“Whereas someone is really loved, like Randy Couture [doesn’t get that]. Randy Couture would lose a fight and no one would talk [trash about him].

“I’m sure someone would talk trash about him, but no-one’s opinion of him differed when he lost because he’s such a good guy and because when he won after the fight, he’d always pick the guy up and shake their hand and hug them.

“He was always a gentleman.”

Rousey hasn’t always been gracious in defeat, as almost all of her fights had a bitter build-up and we didn’t hear many nice words when her arm was raised on 12 consecutive occasions.

While she’s done a lot for the sport, there’s no denying that she did play a big role in finding herself in the position she’s in with fans quickly turning on her.

What do you make of Joe Rogan’s remarks on fans turning on Ronda Rousey? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

