With the club football season just about to finish, expect transfer rumours to fly throughout the summer.

Will Manchester United sign Antoine Griezmann? Can anyone tempt Kylian Mbappe to leave Monaco? And will Alexis Sanchez quit Arsenal?

These are just a few of the big-name players expected to move in the transfer window.

Atletico Madrid's Griezmann is one of the hottest prospects in European football at the moment.

He's made clear his intention to play Champions League football next term, but it may not be in Spain.

The Frenchman has been long linked with a move to Old Trafford, and after the English club's win in the Europa League final, they will be playing in Europe's elite competition come September.

Because of this, expect to hear a lot more about perhaps another record breaking signing under Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

As for Sanchez, he may also be on the move for the same reason. Arsenal failed to gain Champions League qualification for the first time in 21 years after finishing fifth in the Premier League this season.

Surely, a player of the Chilean's quality will be desperate to play at the top level and next year, he won't be able to do that with Arsenal.

Even though the Gunners did just secure the FA Cup with an impressive win against Chelsea, it may not be enough to keep Sanchez in north London.

Another name that's been linked with a move away from Monaco, along with teammate Mbappe is Benjamin Mendy.

Reports have suggested that the left-back is on his way to England, to join United's rivals Manchester City.

In fact, one transfer news Twitter account was so convinced by reports from French news website SFR Sport, that they tweeted this:

Translated to English, it reads: "Benjamin Mendy flew to Manchester. He should sign to City before the end of next week."

However, there's one man that these reports haven't managed to convince. That's Mendy himself.

After seeing this on Twitter, he responded in brilliant fashion. He films himself driving through Paris on a motorbike, captioning his reply:

"Manchester has changed. Calm down everyone lol."

It was quite a brilliant reply and one that should silence all rumours around his future. Well, At least for now.

Should Benjamin Mendy join Manchester City? Have your say in the comments below.

