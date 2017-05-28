GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku.

Eden Hazard gets Chelsea fans excited with comments about Romelu Lukaku

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Romelu Lukaku may have been thwarted in his pursuit of he Premier League Golden Boot by a Harry Kane late-season surge, but he is still going to be a wanted man this summer.

The burly Belgian international finished with 35 goals and six assists for the 2016-17 campaign leading Everton to a seventh-place finish in the league.

Still, rumours persist that Lukaku will re-join his former club Chelsea in a major money deal to replace the assumed-to-be outgoing Diego Costa.

Article continues below

Eden Hazard returned to his very best last season en route to Chelsea winning the Premier League and his stock is once again at an all-time high.

Even though his current contract runs until 2020, the 26-year-old Belgian is expected to be offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge to ward off interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Whilst that's sure to be an extremely lucrative proposition, that won't be the only splash the Blues make this summer.

Boss Antonio Conte is likely to improve his squad with Champions League football coming into the mix next season and Lukaku continues to be a name that tops his hypothetical list.

Speaking Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad, Hazard gave Chelsea fans plenty of reason to get excited about his compatriot's potential arrival.

Chelsea v Malaysia XI

“If I sign a contract, maybe there won’t be enough money left to get Romelu!” he said after it was reported in April that the Toffees asking price for Lukaku is £100m.

“I’m kidding. Whoever comes in, we’ll be ready for the new season.”

He's just kidding guys. Wink, wink.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has been talking about Lukaku's future and the Dutchman has suggested there would be life after his star striker.

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

“In my career, we lost one time Ruud Gullit in PSV [when he joined AC Milan in 1987] and everybody was afraid,” he explained. “And we signed some other new players and won, in 1988, the championship, the [Dutch] Cup, the European Cup. That is football.

“Of course, you like to keep your best striker, your top scorer, but we also need around that position more productivity. I said before maybe you lose at one side something... but I am not talking about what will happen if he does not stay next season."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Romelu Lukaku
Football

Trending Stories

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

WWE Hall Of Famer goes off on The Dudley Boyz - says they're not legendary

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Arsenal fans think they know what Holding said to Costa in FA Cup final

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Watch: Throwback to The Undertaker breaking character for Eddie Guerrero's birthday

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again