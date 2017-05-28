Romelu Lukaku may have been thwarted in his pursuit of he Premier League Golden Boot by a Harry Kane late-season surge, but he is still going to be a wanted man this summer.

The burly Belgian international finished with 35 goals and six assists for the 2016-17 campaign leading Everton to a seventh-place finish in the league.

Still, rumours persist that Lukaku will re-join his former club Chelsea in a major money deal to replace the assumed-to-be outgoing Diego Costa.

Eden Hazard returned to his very best last season en route to Chelsea winning the Premier League and his stock is once again at an all-time high.

Even though his current contract runs until 2020, the 26-year-old Belgian is expected to be offered a new deal at Stamford Bridge to ward off interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Whilst that's sure to be an extremely lucrative proposition, that won't be the only splash the Blues make this summer.

Boss Antonio Conte is likely to improve his squad with Champions League football coming into the mix next season and Lukaku continues to be a name that tops his hypothetical list.

Speaking Belgian paper Het Nieuwsblad, Hazard gave Chelsea fans plenty of reason to get excited about his compatriot's potential arrival.

“If I sign a contract, maybe there won’t be enough money left to get Romelu!” he said after it was reported in April that the Toffees asking price for Lukaku is £100m.

“I’m kidding. Whoever comes in, we’ll be ready for the new season.”

He's just kidding guys. Wink, wink.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has been talking about Lukaku's future and the Dutchman has suggested there would be life after his star striker.

“In my career, we lost one time Ruud Gullit in PSV [when he joined AC Milan in 1987] and everybody was afraid,” he explained. “And we signed some other new players and won, in 1988, the championship, the [Dutch] Cup, the European Cup. That is football.

“Of course, you like to keep your best striker, your top scorer, but we also need around that position more productivity. I said before maybe you lose at one side something... but I am not talking about what will happen if he does not stay next season."

