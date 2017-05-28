The NBA Finals are just around the corner as on Thursday night, Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Oracle Arena.

It will be the third time in as many years that both teams have met one another in the Finals, with the Warriors booking their place after sweeping their way through the playoffs, while the Cavaliers almost did the same if it wasn't for a Game 3 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Currently, the odds are in Golden State's favour as they're the favourite by Vegas and the bookies to come away with their second NBA championship in the team's history, stopping Cleveland from defending their crown.

These odds have already annoyed some members of the Cavaliers' team, but there's one person that isn't fussed by their underdog status and that's their star player LeBron James.

According to the Associated Press: "The three-time champion said playing Golden State is 'going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise.'

"Reminded that Las Vegas oddsmakers had made him an underdog in six of his eight Finals, James quipped, 'I only play blackjack in Vegas anyway, so it doesn't matter.'"

Considering James has only won three NBA championships, he doesn't exactly have a good record against Vegas, and that bad streak could be set to continue this year when you consider the position which the Warriors are in.

Golden State is coming off a season where they signed Kevin Durant during the summer, once again claimed the number one seed in the Western Conference with the best record in the league, and swept the playoffs taking out the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs along the way.

The Warriors are going to be a hard team to beat, but the Cavaliers have done it before. They even came back from being 3-1 down in the NBA Finals series last season to claim the title of best team in the league.

If any NBA team knows about overcoming the odds stacked against them, it's Cleveland.