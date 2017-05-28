Alexander Gustafsson lands walk-off KO against Glover Teixeira at UFC Stockholm

Alexander Gustafsson’s homecoming went exactly as he would have liked, scoring a vicious fifth-round knockout against Glover Teixeira at the UFC’s event in Stockholm.

The result never looked in doubt, as the Swede dominated from the first round where he landed some massive uppercuts throughout the fight, battering Teixeira on his way to victory.

FIFTH-ROUND WIN

The first round was edged by The Mauler with his impressive movement while he also managed to land the better shots, but the fight had to be halted because of an accidental eye poke before Teixeira was deemed okay to continue – although fans on Twitter were critical that he wasn’t given more time to recover.

Despite bleeding from his left eyebrow, Gustafsson continued to try and land those uppercuts while moving around a lot inside of the Octagon, and managed to clip his opponent to knock him down for a split second before suffering another beat down despite landing a brilliant a couple of nice jabs of his own.

The Brazilian struggled in the third as well, with Gustafsson continuing to take some heavy shots which saw another brutal uppercut land – but this time he hit the canvas as Gustafsson rained down with heavy strikes with his ground and pound, but was unable to finish the fight.

WALK-OFF KO

Teixeira showed his heart, though, scrambling back up and continuing to come forward by waving his hands at Gustafsson as he ate more uppercuts.

The fourth round was the same as the Swede remained on the outside, landing a couple of hard leg kicks as well as more uppercuts to leave the bloody Brazilian moving very slowly in the five-round contest.

The finish saw Teixeira move forward to land a big shot, but ate two beautiful uppercuts followed by a clean straight to send him bouncing off the canvas.

It was a brilliant yet one-sided showing in Stockholm, and the reaction on Twitter spoke volumes with fans not only praising his performance, but claiming he could be back in title contention after his win where he could battle either Daniel Cormier or Jon Jones.

He put on an entertaining fight, scored the knockout and then got engaged right after his victory.



Not a bad Sunday night for The Mauler.

What did you make of Alexander Gustafsson’s convincing win at UFC Stockholm? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

