On Saturday night, Barcelona secured their third successive Copa del Rey title with a 3-1 win against Alaves.

After coming second behind rivals Real Madrid in La Liga and being knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus, they needed silverware to end the season on a high.

Goals from Lionel Messi, Neymar and Paco Alcacer at the Vicente Calderon ensured they did just that.

With the victory, their season is now over. Of course, Barca players will not have too much time off before they're back at the training ground preparing for the next campaign.

But with at least a few weeks off for summer, one player, in particular, is looking to make the most of his time away from the pitch.

That man is Gerard Pique.

First off, he's probably going to give the Champions League final a miss. Although, due to his very famous anti-Madrid stance, that's not at all surprising.

"I don’t know if I will be able to watch the Champions League final", he revealed, as per the Mirror, during a press conference in Catalonia on Sunday.



His reason for missing it though is quite an unusual one.

The often outspoken 30-year-old has decided to spend his summer doing something you wouldn't see many other professional footballers doing.

"I will be on a course at Harvard at the time [of the Champions League final]."

The defender will be studying a Masters degree in Business, Media, Sports and Entertainment, at one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

Most footballers tend to spend their holidays relaxing on a beach, but clearly, Pique wants to push himself even further.

It's also perhaps an indication that the Spaniard is beginning to prepare for life after football. However, at just 30, he still has a good few years at the top.

He featured in 25 of Barcelona's 38 league games this season and scored twice while doing so, suggesting that he is still an important player for the club.

But as he's taking a crash course in both business and media, he may already be starting to think about what he does want to do when he finally hangs up his boots.

Maybe he wants to become a pundit on Spanish TV, or maybe he wants to take over the club one day. When asked about that possibility, he didn't rule it out:

"Over the last few years, presidents have ended up falling [into disgrace], so I’m going to think about it."

