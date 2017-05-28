On Thursday night next week, the NBA Finals will begin as Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors will take place at the Oracle Arena.

This will be the third time in as many years that these two teams have met on the grandest stage of them all in the NBA, and with the current championship series between them over the years at 1-1, league supremacy is up for grabs.

The fact that both teams are now in the Finals facing off against one another again for the third time in a row puts them in a league of their own, appearing like teams that have superpowers of the sort that puts the rest of the NBA at a disadvantage.

That's exactly how one person has hyped up this year's NBA Finals, with the three biggest players in the Finals - Cavaliers' LeBron James and Warriors' Steph Curry and Kevin Durant - as superheroes.

Zach Lee, a video editor intern at the Houston Rockets, has created an NBA Finals hype video with the players being described and portrayed as superheroes, and it is pretty epic.

As you can see in his video below, James is Superman because he is one of the best in the league, while Curry is Batman as he is the alter ego, while Durant is Spider-Man as, they state the case, he has to put on a costume (joining Golden State) to be great.

It then breaks into an awesome highlight reel of James pulling off dunks, three-pointers, baskets dribbles, and blocks (including the deciding one from last year's Finals), finishing off with the Cavs logo in the shape of the Superman shield.

It's fair to say that this year's NBA Finals will be of superhero proportions when you consider the path which both teams have taken to achieve their spot in the championship game.

The Warriors booked their spot in the Finals are sweeping through the playoffs undefeated, beating Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz, and the San Antonio Spurs along the way. The Cavaliers could have been unbeaten as well if they didn't suffer a Game 3 defeat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Both have pretty much looked unbeatable on their way to the Finals barring Cleveland single defeat, but at the end of the day, one of these superheroic teams is going to have to fall for a champion to be crowned on or before June 18.