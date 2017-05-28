GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton vents his frustrations following Monaco Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, cruising to victory ahead of his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who finished in second. 

The constructors may have been expecting a 1-2 finish, but not that way round. It was Raikkonen who qualified for the race on pole, with the German behind him.

Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton finished the afternoon in seventh, after qualifying in 13th, which is an impressive turnaround to ensure he gained some points.

The British driver was eliminated in the second qualifying round on Saturday. He actually came 14th, but due to other drivers picking up penalties, he started 13th on the grid.

And following a disappointing weekend, he was pulling no punches post-race. 

Ferrari though will be very happy with the outcome of the sixth battle of the season. However, they have come under fire for how they set up during the race.

Raikkonen looked comfortable holding off his teammate in the opening stages of the afternoon but lost the lead when he pitted five laps before Vettel.  

As overtaking is almost impossible at times on one of the toughest tracks on the calendar, Ferrari's decision to call the Finnish driver in first was a strange one.  

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

However, Hamilton believes it was one made on purpose, to benefit Vettel, who poses more of a challenge to the 32-year-old than Raikkonen does.

The move ensured the German had a fairly easy ride from that point onwards and after the checkered flag, his teammate, who did finish second, cut a disappointed figure.

It was Vettel's third win of the season and took him 25 points clear of his Mercedes rival, who's still second in the Driver's Championship.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

After the race, Hamilton vented his frustrations towards Ferarri. According to the Daily Mail, he said:

"It is clear to me that Ferrari have chosen their No 1 driver. They are pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will maximise on all of his weekends."

With 14 races to go, there's plenty of time for Hamilton to overtake Vettel in the Driver's Standings, but to do so, he needs to avoid any more slip-ups.  

Topics:
Formula 1

