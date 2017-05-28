The UFC hosted a fantastic event in Sweden on Sunday evening which saw Alexander Gustafsson score a vicious fifth-round walk-off knockout against Glover Teixeira.

The main card as a whole was a huge treat for fans inside of the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, as only two of the six fights went to a decision.

UFC STOCKHOLM

Nordin Taleb and Omari Akhmedov picked up a unanimous and split decision win over Oliver Enkamp and Abdul Razak Alhassan respectively, while Bojan Velickovic and Damir Hadzovic shared a performance of the night bonus as they both knocked out their opponents in brutal fashion.

While The Mauler understandably stole the show in his homecoming after picking up a big win, proposing to his girlfriend and ultimately putting himself into title contention, it was another light heavyweight that put the division on notice – and he only needed 28-seconds to do it.

Volkan Oezdemir is a name you probably need to get used to as he made light work of Misha Cirkunov, but he didn’t make life easy for himself by charging towards the Swiss fighter, who is currently ranked fifth in the light heavyweight division which previously highlighted how thin the division is, but he made sure to change that notion.

28 SECONDS

As you’ll be able to see below, Cirkunov landed with a body kick and followed it up with a left hook and continued to press forward.

The was the only offence he had in the short fight, as he ate a big shot and fell to the canvas face first, before Oezdemir jumped on him and landed some heavy shots but Cirkunov’s night had already ended.

It was such a quick hit; it didn’t even look like it caused much damage but Oezdemir has already made his intentions clear as he’s now targeting a fight with Jimi Manuwa.

Speaking after his win, Oezdemir said: “My first fight was a shock for me, being in the UFC was a shock. But after that first fight, a lot of things changed in my mind. I knew what I needed to do.

“I’m so focused on my career now and I’m going to continue to put 100% of my focus on it. This is the second time that people have doubted me. I don’t care about being the underdog because it gives me more fuel to prove everybody wrong.

“It’s all about the day of the fight and what you can do. I’ve been fighting on the European circuit for a while now so people know me here. I’ve had friends and family come from all over to support me so it was just an amazing place for me to fight.

“Next? I’m going to go for Jimi Manuwa.”

With a performance like that, and being relatively high in the rankings, it’s probably a fight Dana White can put together pretty soon.

