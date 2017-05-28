The Boston Celtics' dream of winning the NBA championship were dashed when they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Eastern Conference Finals stage.

The team did receive some good news during their Eastern Conference Finals series loss to the Cavaliers, as the NBA Lottery drew them in the number one spot for the NBA Draft later this year.

It's an exciting time to be a Celtics fan, as the arrival of an outstanding player from the number one position in the draft could bring fortune to the team, potentially taking them one stage further in the playoffs next season to the Finals where they haven't been since the 2009-10 season.

With the arrival of a number one overall type of player though brings an issue of money, and how the team is going to pay for their quality.

Isaiah Thomas' contract with the team expires next summer and there is a worry the Celtics won't want to give him max or near max money or look to be locked into four or five-year deal with an undersized guard. There is a growing concern amongst fans that he could be traded.

Speaking to Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald, the Celtics' general manager Danny Ainge put to rest all the rumors stating the team could be moving on from Thomas while he is hot property, saying they want to keep the player.

He said: “All I’m saying is those are things I have to worry about that even I don’t like to think about. And I know that those are going to be difficult decisions at some point. But we want to keep Isaiah.

“All I know is that he’s had an amazing year, and who doesn’t want Isaiah Thomas on their team? Like, you’ve got to be kidding me…

“Why do the fans need to worry about how much money he makes? I can understand if Isaiah and his wife and his agent are worried about that, but I don’t understand why that’s a conversation that needs to be had in the media.”

So for now, Thomas will remain with the Celtics. There certainly isn't any rush for the team to trade him away as his contract doesn't expire for another year, but you can guarantee this isn't the last we will hear about him possibly playing somewhere else in the NBA.