Amir Khan offers a time and place he could finally face Kell Brook

Kell Brook has now lost two fights back-to-back after he fell to Errol Spence Jr on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

Losing in front of his hometown crowd is one thing, but losing his IBF welterweight title was something even more significant.

Special K has gone from an exciting, unbeaten world champion to a fighter with two broken eye sockets in his last two fights, both of which he was stopped in.

Article continues below

Brook now has to contemplate his next move very carefully. After falling out of the world title picture, the 31-year-old is coming off two serious eye surgeries and needs to decide if welterweight is for him or should he transition to middleweight.

A fight between Brook and Amir Khan as long been mooted and prior to the former's date with Spence Jr, talks of a fight got to an advantaged stage before a deal could not be reached.

Article continues below

However, speaking after Brook's loss, Khan said he wants to get the deal done and even named a time and place.

“I would 100 percent like to fight him,” Khan said following Brook’s loss. “A fight between me and Kell Brook is a pay-per-view fight. And maybe next summer, after a tune-up fight, we could be back here.”

Brook had to retire in the 11th round after suffering blow after blow from the talented Spence and he explained just how severe his injury was.

Brook said: “They kept me in hospital till 3am where I had a CT scan on my eye.

“The eye is broken again, the same injury I got against Gennady Golovkin. I need surgery again, and I’m devastated.

“I remember saying the surgeon saying to me if I had gone on another round against Triple G I could have been blinded, I had that going through my mind in the 11th round.

“I ended up thinking I live to fight on another day."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms