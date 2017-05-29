When Chris Paul hits the free agent market on July 1, he’s likely going to be one of the most sought-after players available.

Averaging 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game this season, the veteran maintained his status as one of the best handful of point guards in the league.

While he will have complete freedom to make whatever decision he chooses, the general consensus is that he will pick from one of two options.

He could re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers an make over $200 million over the next five years. Having played six seasons with the team, it would be the most lucrative choice he could make from a financial perspective, and given his strong relationship with head coach Doc Rivers coupled with his superstar status with the organization, it would make sense.

Or, Paul could choose to leave L.A. and chase an NBA title that has eluded him thus far in his Hall of Fame career. In recent days, reports have emerged claiming that there is mutual interest between Paul and the San Antonio Spurs.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical is recognized as one of the most reputable NBA reporters in the world. With access to some of the best sources across the Association, he is able to gather some of the most accurate information quicker than anyone else.

When it comes to Paul ending up on the Spurs, Wojnarowski doesn’t see the fit.

"Not that I see," Wojnarowski said of Paul's chances of ending in San Antonio. "I don't know where that came from. I've spent a lot of time around the Spurs this spring. They would have to just tear up that entire payroll. It's almost unlike anything the Spurs would've done or would do to even have a chance at him."

He continued, "I mean, they'd have to really gut the roster. And to do that for a 30-plus year old point guard, who has a couple great years left, there's no question -- I think there's more pressure on the Clippers to have to re-sign him than for the Spurs to turn their whole franchise over to make a run at him.”

With the Spurs out of the question, there seems to be one perfect spot for Paul to end up.

"Listen, Chris Paul, financially, the difference with him staying in L.A. and to get paid, I'd have a hard time imaging him leaving there," Wojnarowski added. "There's so much money for him to be made and at that Los Angeles market, just in terms of his marketing endorsements, I still think they're a pretty overwhelming favorite to re-sign him.”

Therefore, according to Wojnarowski, it seems as if the 32-year-old point guard will stay put unless he decides to shock the world by taking significantly less money or choosing a completely unlikely destination.

Whether or not he will ever win a title is another story.