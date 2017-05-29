Coaching LeBron James is difficult.

Since James’ basketball IQ is sky-high and he can do literally everything on the court, he is arguably the best leader among all NBA players, constantly providing feedback and teaching moments to his teammates.

Therefore, whoever is coaching him has to not only allow him to operate with complete freedom, but also has to get along with him and understand that the dynamic is different with King James on the roster.

In his second season (first full) at the helm of the Cavaliers, it appears as though Tyronn Lue is the perfect fit for LeBron and the Cavaliers.

Not only are the Cavs the defending NBA champions, but they’re back in the hunt for back-to-back titles, squaring off against the Golden State Warriors for the third-straight season.

James is a big fan of Lue’s coaching style and he elaborated on it on Sunday at the team’s practice facilities.

"I just think it's just his level of calmness no matter what's going on," LeBron said. "He always talks about, at the end of the day, he's already won in life so whatever else happens after this is extra credit. And I feel the same way. That's why I'm able to relate to him so much.”

Therefore, his calming effect has worked wonders, especially for a team that is always under the microscope in the public eye.

"Lose here, or you win a game here, it's like, 'Alright, cool. I've already done so much more than anybody ever gave me credit of doing or thought I can do, so there's no reason to get too high or too low.' It's the even-keel mentality about our coach and it definitely helps us as players when we're going out into a war,” James continued.

Lue has also made a number of necessary adjustments along the way in terms of play-calling and lineup changes that have been somewhat surprising. But, he has the full support of James, who trusts his coach to make the right choices.

"Throughout the postseason there's so many different emotions," James said. "Going high, going low and for players and things of that nature and if you're a coach able to just stay even keeled throughout the whole thing it relaxes the rest of the group.”

Lue has also tried to infect his players with a relaxed nature on the court as well.

"I always get mad when guys make shots in the first quarter, second quarter, pumping their chest and then the game on the line they miss," Lue said. "So you're doing all that for no reason. I always like to stay even-keeled and just play the game the right way."

However, Lue completely understands why his team garners so much attention and recognizes he has to loosen up a little:

"I love our team, I love being here in Cleveland, great support, great fans. (Attention) comes with the territory. I'm getting better, starting to loosen up a little bit."

The Cavaliers and Warriors square off in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 1.