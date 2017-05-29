Benfica secured a Portuguese league and cup double on Sunday night after beating Vitoria Guimaraes 2-1.

The match, played at the Estadio Nacional, determined the winner of the Taca de Portugal, the countries premier knockout competition.

Benfica went into the match as favourites after being crowned champions of the Primeira Liga. They finished six points above second-placed Porto.

Vitoria went into the final as underdogs.

However, they did have a very impressive domestic season, finishing fourth in the league behind only the top two and Sporting, who have recently been Portugal's three biggest clubs.

They pushed Benfica all the way to the final whistle on Sunday, making them work very hard to complete the double for the 11th time.

Interestingly, the match also featured the use of video assistant referees (VAR), to ensure there would be no problems during the 90 minutes.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Eduardo Salvio early in the second half put Benfica in the driving seat, but a goal from Bongani Zungu 12 minutes from time ensured it was a nervy end in Lisbon.

Although it's another fantastic achievement for the 36-time Portuguese league champions, many fans will be more interested in Jimenez's celebration.

After cheekily dinking the ball over the Vitoria goalkeeper from close range, the forward ran off towards his fans, before whipping out a wrestling mask.

Passing through the line of photographers and onto the athletics track, he put on the mask - a replica of the one worn by WWE star Sin Cara, before his teammates mobbed him.

A video of the celebration can be found below.

It was a very interesting thing to do, and it's not something we see very often, although it has been done by the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the past.

In response to the celebration, fellow Mexican Sin Cara wrote on Twitter:

"gooaaal! Thanks friend! #VivaMexico"

