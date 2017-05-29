Arsenal finally gave their fans something to smile about on Saturday afternoon by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final with an inspired performance.

From start to finish the Gunners were dominant at Wembley, both defensively and going forward, although they eventually required a slice of luck to lift the trophy.

Alexis Sanchez's opener in the opening five minutes arguably shouldn't have stood because A) it was handball, and B) Aaron Ramsey was offside and made movements towards the ball.

But Arsenal fans won't care. Following such a disappointing Premier League campaign, where they finished outside of the top four, perhaps they were due a bit of fortune.

Attentions have now turned to Arsene Wenger and his future in north London, with the Frenchman due to meet Arsenal's board on Tuesday and come to a decision.

And when asked in a recent interview how he will try and convince the directors that he should stay, Wenger gave a confident - albeit strange - response.

"The best presentation? Watch the game [from Saturday] and there can be no doubt," he replied, per the Guardian.

Wenger believes his tactics against Chelsea provide evidence that he still knows how to get the best out of his players, but the bigger question is, where has that kind of display been all season?

Arsenal saved their best performance of the campaign till last but had they shown that grit in the Premier League, perhaps they would have Champions League football next season.

The Gunners' infamous inconsistency struck once again and a certain Alan Shearer predicted exactly how their season would pan out back in August.

The Newcastle United legend has proved himself an excellent pundit since retiring from professional football in 2006 and he used his knowledge to absolutely nail his prediction.

Writing for Coral after Arsenal's opening day defeat to Liverpool, Shearer wrote: "I watched the Arsenal v Liverpool game and nothing I saw changed my mind about Arsenal.

"I don't think their squad is strong enough. I don't think they'll win the league this season and I do think this could be the season they miss out on the top four.

"They will have periods during the season when we sit back and say how brilliant they've played, but ultimately with thirty eight games in the season I don't think their squad is strong enough."

Arsenal dazzled in spells, especially so in the 3-0 win over Chelsea and towards the end of the season, but as Shearer predicted, they didn't have enough fire power to make the top four.

Shearer also said Chelsea would win 2-1 in the FA Cup final, though, so he's not always so spot on.

