One of the best storylines of the 2016-17 Premier League season was Jamie Carragher’s falling out with Danny Simpson on social media.

It began in March, when Simpson called the Liverpool legend out for wearing an Everton shirt.

“Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see Gary Neville training in a Man City Training shirt,” Simpson wrote on Twitter.

Carragher regularly engages in banter on social media, and he was always going to respond to Simpson’s tweet.

“More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!!” Carragher wrote.

It was a shot at Leicester’s excellent performance in a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the first game following Claudio Ranieri’s sacking. Carragher questioned why Simpson and co. weren’t able to show as much effort under Ranieri, especially after the Italian had guided them to Premier League glory in 2015-16.

“Come on Jamie it's your job to check them stats,” Simpson responded. “Aren't we all just average players who won the best league in the world.”

By now, it was clear that things were getting intense. Carragher attempted to cool the situation somewhat by paying Simpson respect for Leicester’s unlikely triumph, but the former centre-back was met by a cruel burn from Simpson.

“@Carra23 I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven’t,” the Leicester defender wrote.

No way was Carragher going to let that slide.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote: “Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!! Quiet on Seville Daniel.”

Carragher then ended Simpson

Twenty-four hours passed before Carragher’s next tweet - and it was the most brutal of them all.

After the Mirror released a story with the headline: ‘Jamie Redknapp reveals he wants to FIGHT Jamie Carragher,’ the 39-year-old used it as an opportunity to end Simpson.

“First I was called out by one of the worst defenders to win the PL now a spice boy!” Carragher tweeted. “I’ll do the two of them at the same time!!”.

It appeared to be the knockout blow. Simpson didn’t respond and the spat had ended.

Carragher reignited the spat on Sunday

Thankfully, Carragher reignited it again on Sunday afternoon. He posted a picture of himself with a snake on Twitter, adding the caption: “Finally get my hands on @dannysimpson.”

Prepare yourself for another ongoing feud, because Simpson has responded with three tweets.

He wrote: “@Carra23 You piping up again you lol. Just get over it Jamie, you had your time and it didn't happen. Do you just need a cuddle.”

Simpson then tweeted Carragher a picture of himself hoisting the Premier League trophy, simply putting “😘”.

His final message read: “@Carra23 have you ever just chilled in your living room like this with a prem medal on your neck 🐸.”

Keep your eyes peeled to Carragher’s tweet feed because he’s definitely going to respond.

