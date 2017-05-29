With every passing week Manchester United fans are getting more excited about the prospect of signing Antoine Griezmann this summer.

Atletico Madrid remain adamant that the Frenchman will be staying, but there are certain signs that suggest that won't be the case.

Paul Pogba has been at the forefront of the Griezmann rumours recently by making a number of subtle - or rather unsubtle - hints about a potential move.

Following United's Europa League final win over Ajax last week, the 23-year-old posted a video on social media of himself doing Griezmann's phone celebration titled: "Next season."

Griezmann then liked Pogba's video, adding fuel to the flames of a world-record summer transfer.

Words ultimately mean nothing in football nowadays. Griezmann recently insisted the rumours of him joining United are "unfounded", but he's obliged to say that because of his contract at Atletico.

"All the rumours are unfounded," the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter. "I'm always a Colchonero. My future will be established after discussions with my agent."

Griezmann can try to dispel the rumours as much as he likes, but that's not going to stop Pogba - who is a close friend - from stirring the pot.

A new video has emerged from what happened after the Europa League final. In an exclusive interview with Telefoot (see below), Pogba was asked about playing with Griezmann at United.

And being the character he is, the France international entertained the question with a rather exciting response by saying: "Watch this space," and once again doing the phone celebration.

POGBA: "WATCH THIS SPACE"

Does Pogba know something that no one else does? Or is he just trying to be cheeky? Regardless, he seems very confident that Griezmann will be joining.

Securing Champions League football will go some way towards convincing Griezmann, but according to Pogba, their Europa League final success was important for more reasons than one.

The city of Manchester is still recovering from last week's terror attack at the Manchester Arena and so Pogba dedicated the win to all those who have suffered.

"We know things like this are very sad, all over the world," he said. "We had to focus, it was very important.

"We won for Manchester, we worked for them, for the country. We play for England, for Manchester and for the people who died."

