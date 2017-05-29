GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Journalist called out by Mesut Ozil for predicting Chelsea FA Cup win has responded

Arsenal fans finally saw Mesut Ozil step up in a big game.

The German, who very often goes missing when the Gunners are up against elite competition, played a starring role in the club’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Ozil helped out defensively in the second half and showcased his excellent passing skills throughout the contest.

It was the perfect way for Ozil to end a season in which his performances were often criticised.

Days before the final, Martin Keown questioned the German for going missing when Arsenal “needed him the most” in a season in which Arsene Wenger took much of the blame.

“Ozil wasn't available for large periods,” Keown said, via the Telegraph. “Was he injured, wasn't he? Was it sickness, was it injury? He didn't seem to be around when they needed him most.

“I do feel like if I was playing in some of the games when Ozil doesn't get a perfect pass I think I already would have been in his ear telling him my bit: 'I'm trying to give the ball to you, don't disrespect me in the way you do when I don't get the ball to you.’”

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Arsenal were underdogs

Arsenal entered the FA Cup final as underdogs, and it’s not hard to see why. The Gunners finished 18 points behind Chelsea, the Premier League champions, and were without Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel Paulista and Shkodran Mustafi.

But Arsenal were fully deserving of their win. Alexis Sanchez’s goal should have been disallowed for a handball, admittedly, but Wenger’s side were the better team and coped magnificently when Chelsea made a fast start to the second half.

It was the fact that Arsenal were able to surprise the Blues that impressed Wenger the most.

“That is what makes me particularly proud, because no one gave us a chance at Wembley and we responded with attitude and class,” the 67-year-old said, per The Guardian. “We had an outstanding performance from the first minute onwards.

“This team has suffered, but they’ve united and responded.”

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

Ozil mocked those who predicted Chelsea win

Ozil enjoyed mocking Arsenal’s doubters after the win. He posted an image on Sunday evening of the match predictions from the Evening Standard’s journalists and Danny Murphy, who writes for the paper, adding the caption: “Experts predictions” … 😂😆 #FACup 🏆".

All six ‘experts’ predicted a Chelsea win. Check it out below.

One of the journos has responded

One of the journalists, Simon Johnson, responded to Ozil’s tweet. He isn’t annoyed at being called out by the Arsenal playmaker, instead offering his congratulations.

“We will try and do better next time Mesut...congratulations on winning the game,” Johnson wrote. “Thoroughly deserved.”

No doubt Johnson will be predicting an Arsenal win the next time they reach an FA Cup final, regardless of their opponents.

Will Mesut Ozil sign a new contract at Arsenal? Let us know in the comments section below!

