Four-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon made a miraculous escape and walked away unhurt after a horrific crash with Jay Howard during Indianapolis 500.

The accident took place on lap 53, when it seemed Howard lost control of his car and made contact with the barriers only to speed through the track, as incoming Dixon crashed with nowhere else to move to avoid the fate.

Upon a massive collision, Dixon's car went airborne and the car suffered widespread damage, almost ripped to shreds.

Ground staff as well as the medical team immediately attended the drivers and on further inspection, the duo were declared unharmed and unscratched.

A red flag was flown that led to a 20-minute stoppage to the race as the crash caused a hole in the infield safety fencing.

Video evidence showed the Brit passed on the inside by Ryan Hunter-Raey, forcing him wide into the wall, and losing control he went in the path of Dixon, resulting in the unprecedented turn of event.

Watch the crash below

The 36-year-old after being assessed by doctors, was quoted by Daily Mirror saying: "I am fine - just a little beaten up there. I am just bummed for the team.

"It was definitely a wild ride. We ower a big thanks to the safety standards we have now.

"It's tough. I was hoping Jay would stay against the wall but I had picked the direction and I was unlucky.

"You just hold on. You have to believe in the safety we have now."

Dixon was cleared

The medical centre consulted with the doctors and later cleared the New Zealander, releasing him less than an hour after the incident.

However, this was not the only bizarre event that happened with Dixon as he was robbed at gunpoint in a fast food restaurant earlier after securing pole position for the 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Twitter was flooded with messages regarding the instance with several racers like Townsend Bell, Justin Allgaier and Myatt Snider all hoping for the safety of the pair.

In what was a brilliant race at the American-based circuit, the accident between Dixon and Howard left its mark, somewhat overshadowing the maiden win of Takuma Sato and the debut of F1 ace Fernando Alonso at the iconic oval track.

