GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

jenson button.

Jenson Button's reply after Fernando Alonso said ‘take care of my car' is hilarious

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jenson Button’s one-off return to Formula 1 didn’t exactly pan out as well as he would have hoped before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2009 F1 world champion retired Fernando Alonso’s McLaren on Lap 66 after crashing into Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber.

Wehrlein’s car turned on its side and came to a stop against the barrier at a 90-degree angle. Fortunately, the 22-year-old emerged unscathed following a few nerve-wracking seconds.

Article continues below

Although he was unhurt, Wehrlein was still angry with Button and hit out at the 37-year-old for attempting what he described as a “silly move”.

"He was nowhere, clearly this corner is no place to overtake. It was a silly move," Wehrlein was quoted as saying by Autosport.com. "I touched again the head on the barrier, so I will have to do another scan next week for my back.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

"I could jump out myself, so it seems to be OK. Obviously with the injury I had, I'm not too sure.

"I remember everything [of the crash], it was just scary.

"The brakes started to smoke, I couldn't get out of the car but the only thing I wanted to do was get out of the car when you see the car starting to smoke."

The afternoon started better for Button

The afternoon, however, began on a much more light-hearted note for Button.

F1 Grand Prix of Monaco - Qualifying

Although he was forced to start the Monaco GP from the pitlane after his team were forced to make changed over the course of Saturday evening, Button was clearly just delighted to be back on the track.

Watch: Button's funny pre-race chat with Alonso

Minutes before the race, Button had a quick chat with Alonso live from Indianapolis - and he had a hilarious response after being told by the Spanish to ‘take care of my car’.

“Okay,” Button replied, “I’m going to pee in your seat!”

“No, please!” Alonso responded.

You can watch the amusing exchange here…

F1 fans on Twitter absolutely loved it

Needless to say, F1 fans on Twitter found their pre-race chat very funny indeed…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again