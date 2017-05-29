Jenson Button’s one-off return to Formula 1 didn’t exactly pan out as well as he would have hoped before the start of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2009 F1 world champion retired Fernando Alonso’s McLaren on Lap 66 after crashing into Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber.

Wehrlein’s car turned on its side and came to a stop against the barrier at a 90-degree angle. Fortunately, the 22-year-old emerged unscathed following a few nerve-wracking seconds.

Article continues below

Although he was unhurt, Wehrlein was still angry with Button and hit out at the 37-year-old for attempting what he described as a “silly move”.

"He was nowhere, clearly this corner is no place to overtake. It was a silly move," Wehrlein was quoted as saying by Autosport.com. "I touched again the head on the barrier, so I will have to do another scan next week for my back.

Article continues below

"I could jump out myself, so it seems to be OK. Obviously with the injury I had, I'm not too sure.

"I remember everything [of the crash], it was just scary.

"The brakes started to smoke, I couldn't get out of the car but the only thing I wanted to do was get out of the car when you see the car starting to smoke."

The afternoon started better for Button

The afternoon, however, began on a much more light-hearted note for Button.

Although he was forced to start the Monaco GP from the pitlane after his team were forced to make changed over the course of Saturday evening, Button was clearly just delighted to be back on the track.

Watch: Button's funny pre-race chat with Alonso

Minutes before the race, Button had a quick chat with Alonso live from Indianapolis - and he had a hilarious response after being told by the Spanish to ‘take care of my car’.

“Okay,” Button replied, “I’m going to pee in your seat!”

“No, please!” Alonso responded.

You can watch the amusing exchange here…

F1 fans on Twitter absolutely loved it

Needless to say, F1 fans on Twitter found their pre-race chat very funny indeed…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms