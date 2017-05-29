GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Gareth Bale.

Man Utd need something to happen in CL final to have 'great' chance of signing Gareth Bale

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester City may have stolen a march in the summer transfer window, but it's only a matter of time before Jose Mourinho starts to splash the cash, too.

According to Manchester United legend Gary Neville, his former employers have at least £200 million to spend this summer on three or four signings.

"Manchester United have the largest chequebook in the world at the moment in terms of fees," Neville said in March. "Jose Mourinho has been unbelievable in the transfer market over the years.

Article continues below

"They got £45 million back for [Morgan] Schneiderlin and [Memphis] Depay and maybe if [David] De Gea leaves it will be £60 million or £70 million - so he's going to have £200 million to spend.

"He has only signed four players in one transfer window."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Among Mourinho's top targets are Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Gareth Bale, although it's the latter who's most likely to join.

The Welshman, according to the Independent, is open to joining United but only if he is forced out of Real Madrid, rather than on his own accord.

Bale would cost United somewhere in the region of £80 million - perhaps over £100 million even - and there's reason to believe he may complete a shock move.

Real Madrid CF v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

Not only is he attracted to United, but he's cut a frustrated figure under Zinedine Zidane this season with his injuries and lack of game time.

And because of that exact reason, Mourinho has a plan to sign Bale.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, United are hoping Zidane will start Bale on the bench for next weekend's Champions League final to be given a 'great' chance of landing him.

Start as a substitute and it's likely Bale will see it as the final straw and opt for a return back to the Premier League, at which point Mourinho will move in for the kill.

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Bale didn't start against Juventus, in truth, having fallen behind the likes of Isco in the pecking order.

His goalscoring record has been impressive, but there's also the thing of Bale's persistent injury niggles that have seen him miss most of the season.

Signing Bale has its risks for United, but if Real end up transfer listing him, how can they possibly say no?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Gareth Bale
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

Steve Austin gives his true thoughts on Jinder Mahal becoming WWE Champion

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

SEE: New designs suggest WWE could planning its biggest idea ever

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Danny Simpson has responded after Jamie Carragher burned him with this tweet

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

WWE responds to tragic death of a toddler after getting 'Batista Bombed'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again