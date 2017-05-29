GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kell Brook explains why decided to quit in loss to Errol Spence Jr

Kell Brook suffered the second defeat of his career - and in successive fashion - when he his IBF welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Special K, fighting in front of his hometown crowd, was knocked down in the 10th round before taking a knee under no real pressure in the following round, forcing referee Howard Foster to call a halt to proceedings.

Spence Jr was a worthy winner and ahead on all three of the judges' scorecards when the bout was stopped, but many have criticised Brook for essentially 'quitting' so late on in the bout.

After taking a hard shot in the seventh, it was clear that the swelling around Brook's eye was going to cause him major problems.

The injury served as a big target for his American foe while obviously hampering Brook's vision; those sympathetic of the situation might say Brook had no choice but to stop.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, the former champion has now revealed why he had to give up in front of his hometown fans.

“The eye is broken again, the same as the GGG [Gennady Golovkin] one, I need surgery again and I am devastated. It kept going to double vision and that’s why I went down on one knee,” Brook said.

“I remember the surgeon telling me if I’d have gone a round or so extra (against Golovkin) I could have gone blind and I had that in my mind,” he added.

“I felt I was in the fight, but I live to fight another day,” he said. “I’m gutted in front of my own fans in the steel city of Sheffield that I’ve lost my belt, I’m devastated.”

At the end of the day, Brook's health should come above everything here. Would he have been more respected had he gone blind?

Of course not. Most people see quitting as a weakness, but as Brook rightly pointed out, living to fight another day is much more important in the grand scheme of things.

Amir Khan has now suggested that he would like to meet Brook at Bramall Lane next summer and that could well be his next move.

