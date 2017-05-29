There were emotional scenes in Madrid on Sunday afternoon as 51,000 Atletico fans said their final farewells to the Vicente Calderon.

A special exhibition match was arranged to allow the Rojiblancos supporters to say one last goodbye to their iconic home stadium ahead of the move to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Atletico Madrid Legends - featuring the likes of Diego Forlan, Fernando Torres and Gabi - took on a ‘World Legends’ team starring Riyad Mahrez, Clarence Seedorf and Ronaldinho.

The Colombian great Rene Higuita was in goal for the World Legends team.

Now 50, Higuita managed to get himself on the scoresheet from the penalty spot - but he was also made to look rather stupid by Atleti fan favourite, Torres.

Torres's final goal at the Calderon was a beaut

El Niño opened the scoring with a beautiful goal, turning one defender before chipping over Higuita.

He then celebrated his last-ever goal at the Calderon with his trademark celebration.

Watch it here…

World Legends won 5-4

Incredibly, the World Legends then scored five goals without reply and were leading 5-1 with just 15 minutes of the match remaining.

But the Atletico Legends gave the fans something to smile about by netting three goals in quick succession to make the scoreline far more respectable.

Watch the highlights here…

Ronaldinho produced a moment of magic

And by the way, how about this for a pass from Ronaldinho…

Class.

Torres thanked fans on Instagram

After the match, Torres took to Instagram and paid tribute to the Atleti fans for the incredible support they’ve shown at the Calderon over the years.

“An unforgettable evening for an unforgettable stadium,” he wrote. “Thank you all for your unconditional support for so many days #ForzaAtleti 🔴⚪️“

It will be a good few years before the Wanda Metropolitano has the same feel as the Calderon.

Perhaps it never will.

