Following victory at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been questioned along with Ferrari for the overall outcome of the race.

There were suggestions that Ferrari had a set strategy to favour Vettel over following team-mate Kimi Raikkonen - though Vettel was very quick to squash those reports, claiming that the car who was in front was bound to pit first, and that eventually the fastest driver won the race.

Vettel was involved in a Q&A with formula1.com after the race, and was asked questions regarding his victory and the drama surrounding it.

When asked about how the victory felt and to win the Monaco GP, Vettel had this to say:

"I was dreaming in the night of how I could manage to pass Kimi at the start. That was only a dream, as it didn't work and I was rather frustrated, so I knew I would have to be patient in the first stint.

"On top of that the rear tyres started to degrade, so it was a pretty tough phase for me as Valtteri (Bottas) was closing the gap from behind, so I knew that pitting would be a crucial moment.

"I was lucky, as the car stabilsed."

Vettel: 'I got the most out of old tyres'

The German driver was asked whether the race could of been won in the pits. He said: "Not in the pits, no. I wouldn't say that. But on the track with the old tyres - I was able to squeeze the most out of them.

"In the first place I was racing against Valtteri - and as long as the tyres lasted nothing spoke against staying out.

"What concerned Kimi I think is that he had some traffic ahead of him - and probably some issues getting the tyres up to temperature. And the times that I got from Valtteri were pretty fast, so I was surprised that I came out first after pitting."

Vettel hasn't spoken with Raikkonen

The newly crowned Monaco GB champion mentioned that he had not spoken to fellow team-mate Kimi Raikkonen since the race.

"No, but I have heard that he was rather unhappy. And I can understand it, because the other way around it would be the same.

"But the plan was always that the car in front would pit first - and that is what happened. It was simply not foreseeable that the other way around was the better solution today," stated a jubilant Vettel.

Vettel: 'I can understand Kimi's frustration'

The fact that Vettel is having to defend his victory has come to him as a bit of surprise, and he says he can understand Raikkonen not being too pleased by the outcome:

"I think it is understandable that if you start from pole and go into the first corner in P1, you have certain expectations here in Monaco - so I can understand Kimi not being overly excited," he added.

"I just knew that when Kimi pitted this was my turn - now or never - and you try anything possible. And it worked for me."

This was Vettel's second Monaco GP victory, and he claimed that this one felt "unbelievable":

"If you think of all the F1 aces that have won here several times, it makes you very proud. It is a fantastic moment for me and the team - something very special. Not let's see that we can keep up the momentum," concluded Vettel.

