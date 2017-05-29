Arsenal had a number of standout performers during their FA Cup final triumph on Saturday.

Per Mertesacker dominated against Diego Costa, Alexis Sanchez was typically tireless and deadly, while Mesut Ozil proved he can perform against the top sides.

Danny Welbeck and Nacho Monreal both received praise for their respective displays, too, but it was Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka who were arguably most effective.

Both players have copped a lot of criticism this season, but they've been fantastic of late in Arsenal's new 3-4-3 system.

Perhaps it's Xhaka who has impressed most, though, having dramatically improved his discipline, composure, passing accuracy and intelligence under Arsene Wenger.

A few weaknesses remain, of course, but the Swiss international - who is still only 24-years-old - is no longer a liability.

As for Ramsey, the Welshman has been given the freedom he needs to make bursting runs into the box and score goals, much like he did throughout the 2013/14 season.

And Chelsea couldn't handle them - not even with PFA Player of the Year N'Golo Kante and his sidekick, Nemanja Matic, in midfield.

While Xhaka controlled the game from deep using his strength and creativity, Ramsey was here, there and everywhere, eventually scoring the winning goal.

A highlights reel has now emerged of the Arsenal pair's display at Wembley and it's a seriously impressive watch, as you can see below.

Xhaka and Ramsey combined perfectly to break down Chelsea's attacks time and time again and then set up their own. Check it out.

XHAKA & RAMSEY VS CHELSEA

Based on this video evidence, it appears Arsenal have finally found their most effective midfield partnership, even with Santi Cazorla in the equation.

What Xhaka lacks in pace and energy, Ramsey makes up for using his flawless work rate and desire to help when attacking and defending.

Arsene Wenger has shown a lot of faith in the much-maligned pair this season, which Ramsey appreciates.

"It's been an up and down season but to finish it with an FA Cup has to be a successful season," the 26-year-old said. "The boys deserve it and I'm happy for the manager to get another FA Cup.

"I hope he stays here, he's been fantastic for me and fantastic for these players. He deserves this. Hopefully he'll be here next season because we owe him a lot."

