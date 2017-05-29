GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United fans are expected to turn out in force for Michael Carrick’s testimonial at Old Trafford this Sunday.

Tens of thousands of tickets have already been sold, thanks largely to the two line-ups.

It goes without saying that every fan will want to pay tribute to Carrick, who signed a new one-year contract extension with the Red Devils over the weekend, but the fact the United team of 2008 are reuniting - with the exception of a few star names - has unquestionably boosted ticket sales.

‘The Manchester United 2008 XI’ will be managed by Sir Alex Ferguson and the names confirmed so far are as followed: Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Patrice Evra, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Nemanja Vidic, Wayne Rooney and Louis Saha. Pretty mouth-watering, right?

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be playing due to his involvement in the Champions League final, which takes place on Saturday evening in Cardiff.

And here's the team they'll be facing...

The United side of 2008 will take on a ‘Michael Carrick All Star XI’, managed by Harry Redknapp.

Bristol City v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

A number of big-name stars have been confirmed, including Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher.

A surprise star has been confirmed for the match

However, the name of the latest star confirmed to feature hasn’t gone down well with some United fans on Twitter.

Carrick revealed that John Terry, who played his final match for his beloved Chelsea earlier this month, will be part of Redknapp’s side.

"I've known him for a long time," Carrick said. "When I lived in London, when we were at West Ham, we spent quite a bit of time together.

"We played for England together from U21s to the seniors and we had some big battles as well.

"Chelsea became big rivals and he's been the mainstay in that team. Captain of the club. Captain of England. It says everything about him.

"He's a terrific player, one of the best defenders you'll see and Premier League's seen."

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

United fans haven't reacted well to the news

There are United fans, though, who are less than impressed with Terry’s involvement - not least because of the racism incident involving the former England captain and Rio Ferdinand’s brother, Anton, back in 2011.

FBL-ENG-PR-QPR-CHELSEA

However, the frosty relationship between Ferdinand and Terry may have thawed slightly after the Chelsea legend sent condolences to Rio following the death of his wife back in 2015.

Nevertheless, here’s how United fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter…

However, there have been some funnier responses from United fans...

