The WWE just got rejected by two wrestling stars

The Young Bucks just rejected the WWE in a big way.

Currently, the brothers are arguably the most demanded and beloved stars in the independent circuit, and perhaps even the best tag team in professional wrestling as a whole. The Ring Of Honor Tag Team Champs have accomplished nearly everything there is to do on the indie scene, leaving many to wonder if they'll ever make the jump to WWE.

If you're hoping to see The Young Bucks in the WWE soon - don't hold your breath.

The Bucks recently did an interview with A Music Blog, Yea? (AMBY) to discuss their wrestling careers and where they see themselves as they continue to move forward. Interestingly, it turns out the hottest team in pro wrestling doesn't plan on competing inside the squared circle much longer (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

Matt: "It's a constant state of jet lag, and tiredness, and caffeine. This is our life."

Nick: "It's cool though, because we know we only have a certain window to do this and we're trying to enjoy every minute of it. Because, I'm not going to be do this in fifteen years."

Matt: "No! I'm not going to be doing this in eight years."

As for signing with WWE, The Bucks don't really want to 'go corporate' and admit that they don't need to due to their superstardom on the independent scene today:

Matt: "It's because of them [the fans] that we still able to be independent, we haven't had to go 'corporate' - or whatever you want to call it – and go sign with WWE, because we don't have to.

"We absolutely don't have to. We actually, probably, make more money with what we're doing now, independently, as artists, than we do if we join that place, which is crazy, it's mind-blowing to me that's a thing.

"It's a road less travel, or a road that's never really done [before]. We paved this thing. Not a lot of people have gotten to do this, we're kind of like the first guys to do, there [are] guys like Colt Cabana, who I have to give credit to, because the guy is a genius.

"He's like the forefather of this whole thing."

