FIFA ratings matter quite a lot to a fair amount of gamers and in the world of Ultimate Team, it is easy to see why.

Buying and selling players in FUT is the lifeblood of the mode. Will people overpay for what you have and can you secure a bargain?

One thing that often determines the value of a player is the colour of their card. Obviously a gold player is one of the best in the world, but are there some cases EA get this wrong?

Article continues below

12 months is a long time in football and although FIFA 17 had winter upgrades, Team of the Week and Team of the Season honours, it's hard to quite track of how quickly the beautiful game can change.

It's safe to say, however, that next season there are going to be some players making the jump from silver card status to gold. Here are five of the top candidates:

Article continues below

Moussa Dembele: FUT rating - 71

The Celtic hitman turned plenty of heads this season with his 32 goal haul for a 20-year-old, even in Scotland. All of the big clubs in England have been linked with a move for the former Fulham youngster, but before his breakout season, he was a bit of an unproven commodity.

His silver card of 71 reflects that, and even though Dembele’s TOTW honour in February boosted his rating to a 74, it still wasn't enough for gold status. That should change this summer for the Frenchman.

Joshua King: FUT rating - 72

A lot of Premier League teams like Tottenham and Newcastle are rumoured to be taking an interest in Josh King and with 16 goals for Bournemouth last season, it's no surprise. The former Man United youngster enjoyed a modest FUT 17 in-form upgrade in March, but still found himself stranded in the silver zone.

Given his pace rating on the game, he is already an attractive, cheaper option, but one has to think given his goalscoring flurry at the end of the season, he's in for a noticeable boost.

Nathan Ake: FUT rating - 72

Speaking of players who impressed at Bournemouth, that's exactly what this Dutch youngster did on-loan before being recalled by Chelsea in January. Cherries fans will recall his last-gasp winner against Liverpool in a 4-3 win while Blues fans were impressed with his performance in the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Chelsea.

With John Terry retiring, there is every chance Ake can find more minutes to prove himself next term, but he's already shown he is far more capable than 72!

Rob Holding: FUT rating - 67

Now, it's fair to say that no one really had a problem with the Arsenal defender's rating fresh off his transfer from then-League One Bolton. After a shaky start to the season, the 21-year-old Englishman found his way back into the Arsenal side once boss Arsene Wenger converted to a 3-4-3 formation, like Chelsea.

Holding's crowning moment was keeping Diego Costa in his pocket during the FA Cup final and a rating of around 75 would not be too strong of a jump for the young defender all things considered. In fact, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain recently described him as the 'future of Arsenal'.

Christian Pulisic: FUT rating - 69

Now, the American wonderkid did actually receive a ratings refresh at the midway point of the season climbing from 69 to 74 and FIFA gamers will know that a five-point boost on the game is extremely rare. Still, his base card remained silver, but given the fact he went on to play a regular and important role in the Dortmund side, and Marco Reus' latest long-term injury, it looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of his talents.

As a result, he deserves another push and a gold standard card. Liverpool fans will have heard all about this kid, but after signing a new long-term deal in January, it's unlikely he'll be reunited with Jurgen Klopp anytime soon.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms