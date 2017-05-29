Much of the talk this week has been about how Novak Djokovic will fare at the French Open under his new coach, Andre Agassi.

Djokovic split with his entire coaching staff earlier in the month after a string of poor results. Last year, the Serb was replaced by Andy Murray as the world No.1 and exited January’s Australian Open in the second round.

“I feel like this is a new chapter in my life," Djokovic said in a statement on his website.

"My career was always on the upward path and this time I’m experiencing how it is when the path takes you in a different direction.

"I want to find a way to come back to the top stronger and more resilient.

Djokovic made the decision to hire Agassi just weeks before the second Grand Slam of the year, the French Open.

The American has never coached a top player before but won eight majors in his career, including the French in 1999.

Djokovic explains why he picked Agassi

Djokovic, 30, said Agassi’s mentality towards tennis convinced him to make the call.

"I connected with him very quickly,” the world no.2 told L’Equipe, via Sky Sports. “I saw that there were similarities in the ways we think.

"Most of his career, he worked thinking winning on court was the only thing that would satisfy him and make him happy. But he was not. He described this very well, saying he did not like tennis, that he often had the feeling if was being forced to play tennis.

"Maybe I don't have the exact same feeling but I can refer to it."

They'll work together at the French Open

Agassi will work with Djokovic during the defence of his French Open. There is no-long term agreement but all going well at Roland Garros, it could become permanent.

Things have started well for the pair. Djokovic defeated Spaniard Marcel Granollers in the first round on Monday, winning 6-3 6-4 6-2 in a match that lasted two-and-a-half hours.

One of the best moments came in the third set, with Djokovic serving at 2-1 up.

Under pressure, a sliced backhand from Granollers brought Djokovic charging to the net. The Serb played a cute drop shot that looked for all the world like being the winning shot.

But Granollers, 31, somehow managed to get his racket to the ball and played a lovely backhand down the line to win the point.

It was superb, and even promoted a high five from Djokovic. Check it out below.

Great to see.

Who will win the French Open? Let us know in the comments section below!

