GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Aaron Ramsey goal.

Aaron Ramsey’s FA Cup final goal v Chelsea is even better with Titanic music

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal fans are still buzzing following their team’s unexpected 2-1 victory over Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.

Arsene Wenger’s side went into the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium as the underdogs but emerged victorious thanks to goals either side of half-time from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey netted the winner in the 79th minute, just three minutes after Diego Costa had put 10-man Chelsea back on level terms.

Article continues below

This is the second FA Cup final that Ramsey has won for Arsenal.

Back in 2014, the Welsh midfielder netted the winning goal against Hull City in extra-time.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

John Cena talks about retirement - reveals what he wants to do

John Cena talks about retirement - reveals what he wants to do

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Ramsey: 'I just love this competition'

“I just love this competition and I love playing here so I am delighted, the boys deserve it,” Ramsey told BBC Sport, per The Sun, after the match. “And I am happy for the manager and for him to get another FA Cup, we’re delighted.”

Asked if he wanted Arsene Wenger to stay at the club beyond this summer, he added: “Of course I do he has been fantastic for me, fantastic for these players, he deserves this.

“We changed the formation and we have had a lot of success with it.

“So fair play to him he has changed the system and it’s paid off so hopefully he will be here next season, because we owe him a lot.”

We all know why Ramsey wants Wenger to stay

It’s not difficult to understand why Ramsey is keen for Wenger to stay on at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite finding himself on the receiving end of plenty of criticism from supporters this season, the 26-year-old has continued to feature regularly.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

And Ramsey repaid his manager’s faith in the Gunners’ most important match of the season.

Ramsey's goal is even better with the Titanic music

The goal itself was made by substitute Olivier Giroud, who clipped the ball perfectly into his teammate’s onrushing path.

Ramsey was left with the simple task of applying the finish and he didn’t disappoint.

One fan - @flxrrp_ on Twitter - has now added Celine Dion’s epic 1997 track ‘My Heart Will Go On’, famous for featuring on the film ’Titanic’, over the top of Ramsey’s goal and it’s a truly magnificent piece of work.

Watch it here…

‘It fits so perfectly I cried,’ wrote one fan and we can’t disagree.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
FA Cup
Football
Aaron Ramsey

Trending Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

Sasha Banks doesn't hold back in interview - tells her own fans to shut up

John Cena talks about retirement - reveals what he wants to do

John Cena talks about retirement - reveals what he wants to do

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Watch: Fernando Torres' final goal at Vicente Calderon was absolute class

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Evidence that Browns coach Hue Jackson might think he has franchise QB

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

Brandon Marshall's response to Sheldon Richardson proves he's a new man

The WWE just got rejected by two wrestling stars

The WWE just got rejected by two wrestling stars

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again