Sasha Banks on fans wanting her to turn heel

Sasha Banks wants fans to stop talking about her turning heel.

"The Boss" is currently one of the top names over on Monday Night RAW, and is almost always involved in the RAW Women's Title picture. Previously Banks was involved in the title feud between Charlotte Flair (who has since departed to SmackDown Live) and her best friend Bayley. Banks helped Bayley defeat Flair for the RAW Women's Title on RAW.

Bayley, however, has since dropped the title to Alexa Bliss, the former SmackDown Live Women's Champion, and the pair are expected to face-off at Extreme Rules in a Kendo stick-on-a-pole match.

When Bayley did hold the belt it was thought that Banks would turn heel on Bayley in an attempt to regain the RAW Women's Title. That has yet to happen, however, and Banks remains one of the top fan-favorites on Monday Nights.

Banks recently did an interview with the Masked Man Show's David Shoemaker to discuss a variety of topics in her wrestling career.

"The Boss" was asked about the possibility of turning heel and feuding with Bayley, as they did during their days in NXT, but Banks says she is in no rush to turn heel and that fans need to 'shut up' about it already, as she has the rest of her career to show off both sides of her character (quotes via IWNerd):

“Ummm, either one. I don’t like to just be like… cause a lot of people ask me ‘when are you going to turn heel?’ Like, I don’t care because guess what?

"I’m going to be in the WWE for a very long time so you’re going to see both versions of myself for a while. So people need to shut up because that’s what I’m sick of hearing. ‘When are you gonna turn heel?’ Then once I turn heel, ‘when are you gonna turn babyface?’

"You guys just need to shut up and let me do me, okay? Why do you want me to turn on Bayley? That’s my best friend. I don’t have a lot of friends so just accept it. Yeah, I play either one very well, so it doesn’t matter.”

