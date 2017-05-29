GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Vettel claimed his crown at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff reacts to the suggestion Ferrari favoured Sebastian Vettel at Monaco GP

Football News
Toto Wolff, the chief of the Mercedes team, has revealed that Ferrari did not have any part in helping Sebastian Vettel claim the Monaco Grand Prix title.

This allegation came about due to the fact that there were suggestions that Ferrari helped orchestrate the Grand Prix, so eventually Vettel would be victorious instead of other team-mate, Kimi Raikkonen.

There were slight suspicions when Vettel went ahead of Raikkonen whilst the pitstops took place, even though Vettel was left out for five more laps than Raikkonen, due to only taking their one tyre throughout the race.

After the race, Vettel was adamant that Ferrari did not plot a strategy for the order of its cars to be swapped, in a bid to increase Vettel's chances of winning the event.

Though, Lewis Hamilton wasn't too convinced by Vettel's claims, as he suggested it was "clear" that Ferrari wanted Vettel as their number one driver in a bid to win the GP.

But Toto Wolff wanted to clear up the whole situation.

He said, as per autosport.com: "It wasn't clear how the tyre would perform .

"They needed to pit one of the two drivers and put them on the super-soft.

"And how it all planned out, the super-soft was not quick enough and Sebastian was able to put out some stunning laps on the used ultra-soft and that gave him the opportunity over Kimi.

"I don't think they saw it coming.

"It's the right result for the team and for the drivers' championship - but I don't think it was orchestrated."

Lewis Hamilton doesn't agree

Wolff's comments contrast those of Lewis Hamilton, who believe Ferrari are doing all they can to help Vettel.

"It's very clear Ferrari have chosen their number one driver and are pushing everything to make sure Sebastian will maximise his points," Hamilton said after the race, per BBC Sport.

"It is very hard for the leading car to get jumped unless the team decide to favour the other car."

Wolff: 'They deserved to win'

The Mercedes boss was in good spirits after the race and was joking saying that he has seen these allegations all before in his time at Mercedes.

"They are finally where we were back in the days when you finish one and two and you have to explain why the right guy one," Wolff stated.

"First of all, they deserved to win, they had the quickest car.

"As a team result, a one and two is good. Congratulations from our side - we need to give them credit."

Are Ferrari favouring Vettel over Raikkonen? Let us know in the comments section below!

