In what was one of the most iconic fights in recent years, Tony Bellew took to social media today to recall his memorable victory over Ilunga Makabu in his hometown.

It was a year ago to this very day when Bellew won the world title at Goodison Park - the home of his boyhood football club, Everton FC.

Bellew found himself on the floor in the opening round after Makabu landed a hammer blow, which made viewers assume it wasn't to to be the Merseysider's day.

But what happened next was extraordinary.

The British boxer rallied back in the second and third rounds before knocking Makabu out towards the end of the third, as the whole of Goodison Park erupted.

One year on and Bellew is still very much climbing up the boxing ladder, as he famously defeated David Haye earlier this year.

The Evertonian is now hoping to reach heavyweight champion status in the foreseeable future, but will never forget that night last year against Makabu.

On his personal Twitter account, Bellew sent a message to fans and family members about the anniversary of the victory, before wishing his son, Cobey, a happy birthday too.

The tweet read, "Thanks for all the nice messages..It's appreciated. My greatest moment in the sport! More importantly my son is 9 today! I Love you Cobey."

It has not yet been confirmed when Bellew will next be in action, but there's been speculation in recent weeks that a possible rematch against David Haye could be on the cards.

