Hulk Hogan reportedly in negotiations for WWE return

Hulk Hogan could be on his way back to the WWE.

"The Hulkster" is arguably the greatest professional wrestler of all time, putting the industry on the map during his heyday. The business would most likely not be where it is today had it not been for "Hollywood's" contributions to the industry.

The six-time WWE champ is one of the most beloved figures in the company' history, but unfortunately, he is no longer affiliated with the promotion. Hogan was involved in quite the scandal in 2015 after his sex tape was leaked online, in which he was heard making some highly explicit racial comments.

Hogan's words shocked millions of fans across the world, as you'd never expect for such an iconic figure to speak such terrible things about other people. The WWE responded by removing all references to Hogan from their website and the WWE Network, before terminating his contract with the company.

The incident hit Hogan very hard, as he lost a ton of sponsorships, his action figures stopped being produced, more racial and homophobic comments were being dug up from his past, and he received a mixed reaction from current and former black WWE Superstars. 

Everything got so bad that Hogan took to an interview on ABC to issue a public apology for his actions and plead forgiveness. Triple H later stated that he would be open to allowing "The Hulkster" to return to the WWE. According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, that return could be on the horizon.

Apparently, Hogan spilled the beans to a fan at a recent autograph signing that he is currently in negotiations with Vince McMahon for a WWE return (quotes via RingsideNews):

"Hulk Hogan did an autograph signing over the weekend in Los Angeles and was asked about the obvious question, just said he and Vince are talking," Meltzer said.

"Then again, it is Hogan. The answer to the question of his returning is always about when the feeling it is a time when the company feels there will be no potential sponsor backlash."

Hogan was also recently featured in a WWE's Kids Magazine on a double-sided poster that was being handed out during the WWE's recent European tour. The WWE seems to be slowly re-introducing Hogan back to WWE programming and promotion.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Hogan returning to the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

John Cena
WWE

