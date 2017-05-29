Seth Rollins on first meeting Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins has a hilarious story of how he first met Dean Ambrose.

Rollins and Ambrose burst onto the WWE scene together alongside Roman Reigns in The Shield back in 2012. They instantly solidified themselves as one of the greatest stables in the history of the WWE. The trio debuted at Survivor Series in 2012 and helped CM Punk retain his WWE Championship against John Cena and Ryback.

The group quickly turned into one of the biggest WWE fan-favorites and began feuds with teams such as The New Age Outlaws, The Wyatt Family, and Evolution. They defeated Kane and The New Age Outlaws at WrestleMania 30 for their second WrestleMania win.

After that, the trio's feud with Evolution stepped up and they put on great matches at Extreme Rules and Payback. The night after their match with Evolution at Payback, however, Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns by hitting them with steel chairs in the ring in favor of joining The Authority.

This propelled Rollins' singles career and he went on to win multiple WWE World Titles. A new DVD focusing on Rollins career, Seth Rollins: Building The Architect, is set to come out and tell the story of how Rollins became one of the biggest stars in the WWE today.

The WWE Network currently has a preview for the DVD, which includes Rollins talking about his days with The Shield alongside Reigns and Ambrose. Rollins then told the hilarious story of how he first met Ambrose - as "The Lunatic Fringe" was sitting on the back of a moving truck drinking a beer before an indie show (quotes via IWNerd):

“First time I met Dean Ambrose was in a small town, somewhere in the middle of Illinois… He was drinking a beer in the back of a moving truck before an independent show around there”

Drinking a beer in the back of a moving truck before a show? That definitely sounds like Dean Ambrose. The Shield have now all found their way back to Monday Night RAW, making a Shield reunion as possible as it's ever been.

Reigns and Rollins are currently in the WWE Universal Title picture and have been teaming lately, while Ambrose is the current Intercontinental Champion of the world. If the WWE could find a way to bring the three men back together again, it would be very interesting.

What are your thoughts on Rollins' story of how he met Dean Ambrose? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

