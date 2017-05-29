Arsenal went into Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea as serious underdogs, but they managed to upset the odds with a 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions.

Alexis Sanchez controversially opened the scoring in the opening minutes before Diego Costa equalised in the 76th minute, around eight minutes after the Blues had been reduced to 10-men after Victor Moses saw red.

Aaron Ramsey would score the winner for Arsenal just three minutes after Costa's equaliser and the Gunners would end the season on a high, much to the chagrin of the Wenger Out brigade.

Should Sanchez's goal have stood? Probably not. It's arguably handball in the first place and then the other Arsenal player, who is standing in an offside position, almost certainly interferes with play by attempting to go for the ball and/or influencing Thibaut Courtois' movements.

Should Victor Moses have been sent off? Going down to 10 didn't adversely affect Chelsea too much in light of Costa's goal, but it seems it's almost universally agreed that the Nigerian wing-back was certainly looking for the penalty.

One man who has a different opinion, however, is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

"Honestly, I did not see the situation," the Italian said via FourFourTwo.

"I do not know for sure, but there is a lot of attention on this moment. Sometimes I think it could be tiredness," Conte said.

"We are at the end of the season and a lot of players are tired and then there is a lot of pressure.

"Moses is an honest player and if there was this situation he was tired and he did not want to cheat the referee," Conte added.

Tiredness? Can Conte honestly believe that? He was trying to win the game and was prepared to do anything - even cheat - to do that. That's actually comprehensible.

One has to expect that Conte would defend Moses, but perhaps he should have conjured a better excuse than this one.

