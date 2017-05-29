GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

jamie carragher.

Jamie Carragher has won the Twitter war with Danny Simpson with his latest tweet

Jamie Carragher’s Twitter war with Danny Simpson is becoming increasingly cringeworthy and, let’s face it, pretty embarrassing.

It all started back in March when Simpson had a pop at Carragher for wearing Everton training gear for a Sky Sports interview with Romelu Lukaku.

Carragher then responded by asking if him wearing Everton kit was more offensive than Simpson and his Leicester City teammates upping their performance levels following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

A few more tweets were exchanged when Simpson went all in with the killer burn: “However I won the league you haven’t,” he posted.

A day later, Carragher referred to Simpson as “one of the worst defenders to win the Premier League” - but there was no response from the right-back to that particular tweet.

Carragher then reignited the war with Simpson

It appeared to be game, set and match Carragher. No need to continue the war, right?

Wrong.

Carragher reignited the feud by posting a photo of himself holding a snake alongside the caption: “Finally get my hands on @dannysimpson.”

Although this amused his one million followers - the tweet has been retweeted over 21,000 times and ‘liked’ by almost 50,000 accounts - it did seem rather unnecessary.

Simpson responded

Simpson was well within his rights to respond - and he did so by once again mentioning the fact he possesses a Premier League winners’ medal in his collection.

“You piping up again you lol,” the defender responded. “Just get over it Jamie, you had your time and it didn't happen. Do you just need a cuddle”.

He then posted a photo of himself sitting at home wearing his Premier League medal.

Carragher just won the war with his latest tweet

It was a question if ‘when’ rather than ‘if’ Carragher would respond.

He started the war (well, the second war) and now he’s finished it with this tweet…

“FFS you got it out the cabinet & asked your missus to take a picture!!” the Liverpool legend wrote. “That's nearly as bad as the ear ring😳 oh & thanks for the follow!!”

There’s no coming back from that one.

Check out Twitter’s reaction…

Take the L and move on, Danny.

Update - Simpson *has* responded

Simpson has now responded - and it's not a bad effort. But could he have done better?

Update 2 - Carragher just went there

This Twitter spat has officially turned nasty now...

Football
Danny Simpson

